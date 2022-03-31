All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra to end on April 2

After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday lifted all restrictions linked to the COVID-19 epidemic. The decision was made during a daytime cabinet meeting. According to reports, residents are no longer need to wear masks.

The announcement was made by the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Gudhi Padwa is a spring event celebrated by Marathi and Konkani Hindus to mark the customary new year. The Maharashtra health minister declared that all COVID-19-related limitations under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be lifted beginning with Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year, which occurs on April 2 this year).

Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Twitter that the state cabinet has resolved to eliminate the current COVID-19 limitations. All festivals may now be celebrated vigorousl.

The decision to withdraw COVID limitations in Maharashtra was made in the midst of a sharp decline in daily coronavirus infections. The state recorded 119 new COVID illnesses, and two more people died from the devastating condition. The additional COVID cases brought the total number of COVID cases in Maharashtra to 78,73,841, while the death toll soared to 1,47,782.

On March 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 38 new instances of coronavirus, however no new deaths were reported as a result of the infection.

Also Read | Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19

Also Read | 'Stay indoors, leave only to get COVID test': China's Shanghai tightens lockdown rules