Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra to end on April 2

    After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday. 

    All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra to end on April 2 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government on Thursday lifted all restrictions linked to the COVID-19 epidemic. The decision was made during a daytime cabinet meeting. According to reports, residents are no longer need to wear masks. 

    The announcement was made by the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    Gudhi Padwa is a spring event celebrated by Marathi and Konkani Hindus to mark the customary new year.  The Maharashtra health minister declared that all COVID-19-related limitations under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be lifted beginning with Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year, which occurs on April 2 this year).

    Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad announced on Twitter that the state cabinet has resolved to eliminate the current COVID-19 limitations. All festivals may now be celebrated vigorousl.

    The decision to withdraw COVID limitations in Maharashtra was made in the midst of a sharp decline in daily coronavirus infections. The state recorded 119 new COVID illnesses, and two more people died from the devastating condition. The additional COVID cases brought the total number of COVID cases in Maharashtra to 78,73,841, while the death toll soared to 1,47,782.

    On March 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported 38 new instances of coronavirus, however no new deaths were reported as a result of the infection.

    Also Read | Ivermectin fails to reduce risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19

    Also Read | 'Stay indoors, leave only to get COVID test': China's Shanghai tightens lockdown rules

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka two school textbook debate over Tipu Sultan Legacy

    Two 'textbook' arguments over Tipu Sultan's legacy

    Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video - gps

    Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'-ycb

    Halal row: HD Kumaraswamy dares CM Bommai to warn right wings, says 'act if you are man'

    Centres policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Centre's policy for charging electric vehicles is to use green power, says Nitin Gadkari

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED - adt

    Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: When, Where, What time, How to Watch and more snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022 Final Draw: When, Where, What time, How to Watch and more

    From Tata to BMW 5 auto firms to increase vehicle prices from April 1 gcw

    From Tata to BMW: 5 auto firms to increase vehicle prices from April 1

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Watch Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears-tgy

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    Withdraw no confidence motion will dissolve Parliament Pakistan PM tells Opposition gcw

    Withdraw no-confidence motion, will dissolve Parliament: Pakistan PM tells Opposition

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon