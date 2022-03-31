Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi to scrap fine for not wearing masks in public places: Report

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) resolved on Thursday not to punish anyone who do not use face masks in public locations in the national capital. According to a PTI report, the DDMA is set to publish an advise advising people to wear masks in congested locations. At the moment, not wearing a mask in public areas in Delhi is punishable by a fine of 500 rupees.

    The decision was made during a DDMA meeting presided over by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city saw a considerable decrease in the number of new coronavirus infections during the past several days.

    The COVID-19 limitation was relaxed in early February when lone drivers were exempted from wearing the mask inside the automobile. Notably, the daily COVID-19 infection rate in Delhi has been decreasing.

    Additionally, West Bengal government has lifted all Covid restrictions that were previously imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state. It will, however, keep the advise on health and hygiene norms in public spaces. There will be no limits on vehicular mobility between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

    Also Read | All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra to end on April 2

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra has prohibited the wearing of masks in all public places. On Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted that the state cabinet had decided to abolish all COVID-19 limitations in the state. All festivals may now be celebrated vigorously, and masks will be required, he stated.

    Also Read | 'Stay indoors, leave only to get COVID test': China's Shanghai tightens lockdown rules

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 8:20 PM IST
