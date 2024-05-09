Lifestyle

Bruges to Hallstatt: 7 European cities to spend a lazy Summer

Discover Europe's hidden gems for a serene summer getaway. From Bruges' canals to Cinque Terre's villages, unwind amidst charm and beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Bruges, Belgium

Known for its canals, cobblestone streets, and medieval architecture, Bruges is like stepping into a fairytale. You can enjoy leisurely walks along the canals

Image credits: Pixabay

Cinque Terre, Italy

This collection of five picturesque fishing villages along the rugged Italian coastline offers stunning views, colorful buildings, and delicious seafood

Image credits: Pixabay

Hallstatt, Austria

Nestled in the Austrian Alps, Hallstatt is famous for its charming lakeside setting, pastel-colored houses, and historic salt mines. Relax by Lake Hallstatt, take a boat ride

Image credits: Pixabay

Sintra, Portugal

Just a short drive from Lisbon, Sintra is a magical town surrounded by lush forests, palaces, and gardens. Explore the colorful Pena Palace

Image credits: Pixabay

Colmar, France

With its half-timbered houses, flower-lined canals, and charming squares, Colmar is one of the most beautiful towns in the Alsace region

Image credits: Pixabay

Rovinj, Croatia

Situated on the Istrian peninsula, Rovinj is a romantic seaside town with narrow cobblestone streets, Venetian-style architecture, and stunning views of the Adriatic Sea

Image credits: Pixabay

Ghent, Belgium

Often overshadowed by Brussels and Bruges, Ghent is a hidden gem with a rich history, medieval architecture, and lively cultural scene

Image credits: Pixabay
