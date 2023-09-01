From Instagram to infamy, how Maya gang kingpin orchestrated Amazon Executive's murder

According to the police who had been monitoring Sameer's activities, he had been actively seeking an opportunity to make a "spectacular" mark in the criminal world since his release.

In February of this year, the north-east Delhi neighborhoods were sent into a state of turmoil as Mohammed Sameer, also known as Maya Bhai, allegedly went on a shooting spree for three consecutive days. At the time, Sameer was just weeks away from turning 18, and his audacious live appearances on Instagram during these incidents had law enforcement bewildered.

However, Sameer's reign of chaos was cut short when the Delhi Police's crime branch apprehended him in mid-February, subsequently placing him in a reformation home. Astonishingly, he was released a mere two weeks ago, now officially an adult, with aspirations of establishing his notoriety in the world of crime and garnering attention from his idol, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the police who had been monitoring Sameer's activities, he had been actively seeking an opportunity to make a "spectacular" mark in the criminal world since his release. On a fateful Tuesday night, Sameer hosted a gathering at his residence in the Ghonda locality, inviting his trusted associates—Sohail alias Bawarchi, Zunaid alias Biryani, Bilal alias Maalu, and Adnan alias Don, all residents of the same area—to partake in the event.

After indulging in intoxicants, the gang took to the streets, seemingly undeterred by the local law enforcement. Sameer, true to his routine, had his pistol concealed in his waistband.

Their fateful encounter occurred when they crossed paths with Harpreet Gill and his uncle, Govind, who were out for a leisurely drive in Bhajanpura. In a dimly lit alley, Sohail, another Bhajanpura resident, recalled a recent altercation with Gill involving slaps and threats.

Seizing the opportunity, the gang orchestrated a situation resembling road rage, blocking Gill and Govind's path within the narrow lane. As reported by the police, Zunaid Biryani dismounted the bike and slapped Govind. As Gill and Govind retaliated and attempted to strike back, Sameer drew his pistol, firing point-blank shots at the pair.

Both individuals sustained head injuries and collapsed, bleeding. With locals gathering in response to the commotion, the gang fired shots into the air before making a hasty escape. The audacity of the shooting, occurring just days before the G20 Summit, prompted police leadership to mobilize multiple units in pursuit of the culprits.

Under the guidance of DCP Pratiksha Godara and ACP Kailash Bisht, a dedicated team successfully located Sameer and retrieved the murder weapon. The operation was conducted under the vigilant supervision of special CP HGS Dhaliwal and additional commissioner Pramod Kushwaha. Subsequently, Sameer faced charges under the Arms Act and was transferred to the jurisdiction of the local police in northeast Delhi.

Simultaneously, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey's team apprehended Bilal in the early hours of Thursday, near the Signature Bridge. The hunt remains active for the remaining members of the 'Maya gang.'

During interrogations, Sameer revealed that he turned to a life of crime following the loss of his parents, driven by the necessity to support himself and care for his sister. His underage status had initially hindered police intervention, and Sameer admitted that he developed a liking for the notoriety he garnered through his trigger-happy actions, leading him to embark on a spree of criminal activities.