A viral video shows a man in Madhya Pradesh wearing a kurta seemingly made from a Western Railway bedsheet. This incident surfaces amidst reports of the railway incurring over ₹104 crore in losses due to widespread linen theft, sparking public outrage and debate on social media.

When the Western Railway reportedly incurred a financial loss of approximately INR 104.51 crore due to the theft of linen items from AC coaches between January 2022 and May 2026, a bizarre use of the stolen property has surfaced online, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man was seen walking through a market in Madhya Pradesh's Gaurihar wearing a kurta that appeared to be stitched from fabric clearly bearing 'Western Railway' markings. The garment did not seem to feature a similar-looking pattern by coincidence; instead, it appeared to be made by repurposing official railway bedsheet fabric.

As the Western Railway has been subjected to persistent, large-scale theft of passenger essential items from the AC coaches, the recent footage of the man sporting this improvised garment appeared to be evidence of the blatant disregard for public property.

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Western Railway Bedsheet Turns Kurta

The blatant misuse of the Western Railway's property captured in this video highlights the growing audacity behind the stealing of items meant for public comfort. The footage was captured by a man who was following the individual in the market, questioning him about the origin of his clothing.

The man was seen casually walking through the market, buying vegetables, seemingly oblivious to, or unconcerned by, the fact that the 'Western Railway' branding was clearly visible on the back of his kurta. The person who recorded the video said he was initially shocked by the unusual outfit, while the man wearing it appeared aware that he was being filmed.

Unbothered by the scrutiny, the man calmly carried out his routine, seemingly indifferent to the cameras and the questions surrounding his unusual attire.

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The video surfaced at a time when the Western Railway had reportedly lost 1.27 crore individual bedroll items, including face towels, bedsheets, pillow covers, blankets, and pillows, which were stolen from AC coaches across the country.

The theft in the train by the passengers has become a serious concern not only for Indian Railways but also for the staff, who are forced to bear the financial burden of missing items.

Social Media Erupts Over Viral 'Western Railway' Kurta

The viral footage of a man wearing a kurta seemingly stitched from fabric bearing 'Western Railway' markings triggered a flood of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens raising serious concerns over alleged theft and misuse of railway property.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned how the bedsheet ended up in the open market and demanded a thorough inquiry, while others speculated about the possible involvement of railway staff in the supply chain, given the scale of linen thefts reported over the years.

Several users condemned the incident as a waste of taxpayers' money, while a section of the internet responded with humour, joking that the railway bedsheet had gone ‘from berth to wardrobe.’

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The Western Railways has yet to issue an official statement regarding the viral footage or provide a formal response to the ongoing concerns regarding the security of its linen inventory, which has suffered significant losses over the last five years, from January 22 to May 2026.

However, the viral footage serves as a stark reminder that railway property theft remains a serious concern as well as a persistent challenge over the last few years.

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