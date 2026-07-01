A passenger at Prayagraj Junction confronted a vendor for selling an allegedly unapproved brand of bottled water in a video that has since gone viral. The incident, which raised passenger safety concerns, prompted an official response from Railway Seva after the passenger demanded action against the seller.

A passenger is seen interrogating a platform seller about the sale of an allegedly unapproved bottled water brand in a widely shared video from Prayagraj Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The passenger asked officials to step in, claiming the bottles were not authorised by the Railways. Railway Seva responded to the post. The passenger confronts the stall owner about the selling of 'Elvish' bottled water in the video, which has gone viral on social media. The passenger claims that the brand lacks the required railway permission to be marketed at the station.

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The commuter argues that travellers have the right to obtain authorised goods at train stops and queries the vendor about the water bottles being supplied throughout the conversation. Additionally, he claims that the cubicle employees acted indifferently rather than addressing the issue.

Concerned about the situation, the traveller tagged Indian Railways on social media and demanded that the vendor's license be revoked if the accusations turned out to be accurate. He contended that selling unlicensed bottled water might jeopardise passenger safety, particularly at one of the country's busiest train stations.

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The video has since gained traction online, prompting an official response from RailwaySeva.

"Related officials are being informed. @drmprayagrajnc We apologise for the inconvenience. We request you to please share your mobile number with us alternatively via DM. You can also directly register your complaint at RailMadad for prompt resolution," RailwaySeva said in its reply.

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Many passengers have called for more stringent oversight of food and beverage vendors at train stations as a result of the event. Others expressed hope that the issue would be properly examined to guarantee passenger safety and adherence to railway regulations, while also praising RailwaySeva's swift reaction.