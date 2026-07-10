Indian Railways approved ₹381 crore for projects to boost safety and expand locomotive maintenance. This includes deploying the Kavach safety system on Northern Railway routes and creating new homing facilities for electric locomotives at Raipur.

Indian Railways has approved projects worth ₹381 crore to strengthen railway safety and expand locomotive maintenance infrastructure, with plans to deploy the indigenous Kavach safety system on key Northern Railway routes and create additional homing facilities for electric locomotives at Raipur.

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The two projects, approved at a combined cost of ₹381 crore, are aimed at supporting the growing railway network by improving operational efficiency, strengthening safety and expanding infrastructure in line with rising passenger and freight traffic.

Kavach Deployment on Northern Railway Routes

The larger of the two projects involves the deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 on 680 route kilometres of the Rewari-Delhi and Shakurbasti-Bathinda sections, including feeder branch lines, under the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. The project has been approved at a cost of ₹206 crore.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the project forms part of Indian Railways' ongoing nationwide rollout of Kavach across high-density and strategically important routes. "Kavach is India's indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to significantly enhance railway safety by preventing Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) incidents and train collisions," the ministry said.

The ministry added that deployment of Kavach Version 4.0 on these routes is expected to strengthen railway safety, improve operational efficiency, enhance the reliability of train operations and support faster, technology-driven movement of both passenger and freight services.

New Loco Maintenance Facility in Raipur

In a separate project, Indian Railways has approved ₹175 crore for the creation of additional homing facilities for 250 three-phase electric locomotives at the High Horse Power (HHP) Diesel Shed at Raipur under South East Central Railway.

The ministry said the project has been sanctioned to augment maintenance infrastructure in line with the rapid expansion of the electric locomotive fleet and increasing freight and passenger operations across the network.

According to the ministry, the additional homing facilities will help Indian Railways make better use of existing infrastructure while creating space for future technological expansion at the Raipur depot.

The ministry said both projects are part of Indian Railways' broader efforts to modernise infrastructure, improve operational capabilities and support the growing requirements of its expanding rail network.

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