    Fresh protests in Sandeshkhali: Enraged locals resort to violence amid WB police inaction (WATCH)

    Fresh protests erupted in the troubled enclave of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, as angered locals expressed their frustration by setting fire to the property of TMC leaders accused of harassing villagers.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    Fresh protests erupted in the troubled enclave of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, as angered locals expressed their frustration by setting fire to the property of TMC leaders accused of harassing villagers. They also staged demonstrations against perceived police inaction toward the perpetrators.

    During the unrest, residents blocked roads with logs and ignited them to prevent police vehicles from entering the Jhupkhali area of Sandeshkhali. Tensions continued for the second consecutive day, with reports of assaults on TMC leaders and the ransacking of their residences.

    In response to the situation, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar visited the troubled region for the second day in a row and promised decisive action against those responsible for the unrest.

    Armed with sticks, protestors set fire to thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur, expressing their anger towards the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. It was revealed that one of the torched structures belonged to Siraj.

    "For years, police did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to reclaim our land and honour," a demonstrator said.

    Following this, law enforcement personnel intervened to calm the agitated crowd. In the afternoon, DGP Kumar arrived in the locality and held discussions with the locals.

    "Please register your complaints. We will take action. We will establish a police camp here. However, I earnestly request you not to take the law into your own hands," Kumar told the residents.

    Speaking to reporters, Kumar reiterated, "Police will take stern action. We are committed to establishing the rule of the law in the area." He affirmed that strict measures would be taken against any person resorting to vigilantism.

    Also read: Sandeshkhali unrest: PM Modi to visit West Bengal, meet women who have alleged sexual harassment

    Kumar stated that the police and administration had commenced the process of reclaiming land unlawfully seized from villagers. As the police initiated efforts to apprehend villagers involved in arson and property destruction, women who had accused the absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates of sexual abuse over several years, mobilized on the streets. They protested vehemently, even resorting to lying down in front of vehicles to hinder the police from taking away their men.

    "Police have not been able to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh but are now apprehending our men. Who will protect us if police take away our men? All these years, police were nowhere to be found," a protester lamented.

    The fresh protests unfolded a day after the region experienced turmoil and arson, sparked by accusations against local TMC leaders for sexual misconduct and forcible land acquisition.

    DGP Kumar had visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, holding discussions with police officials. He stayed overnight before returning to Kolkata on Thursday.

    The unrest in Sandeshkhali is rooted in allegations against Sheikh and his supporters concerning land encroachment and sexual assault. Shahjahan has evaded authorities since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 7:08 PM IST
