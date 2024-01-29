Four women stage dramatic disrobing act in Vadodara to evade capture after stealing cash from laundry

In a dramatic turn of events, four women disrobed on a bustling road in Vadodara's Karelibaug area on Sunday afternoon, trying to evade a pursuing crowd after allegedly stealing cash from a local laundry.

The sequence of events began when the women entered England Dry Cleaners, situated in the Jai Ranchod shopping complex near Ambalal crossroads, during a momentary absence of the laundry owner. Exploiting the opportunity, two women initiated the theft while two others acted as accomplices.

"The helper asked the women to step out of the laundry as the cash counter had turned messy. When he realized that the women had stolen cash, he started screaming for help," said Panna Momaya, DCP (zone-4).

As the helper's cries for assistance echoed through the area, bystanders swiftly joined the pursuit, prompting the women to flee towards Sangram crossroads. Ikbal Dhobi, the laundry assistant, recounted the dramatic chase, during which the women hastily shed their garments and defiantly seated themselves in the midst of the thoroughfare.

"I was ironing the clothes when these women entered the laundry and removed some cash. I, along with others, chased them till Sangram crossroads. But the women started removing their clothes and sat in the middle of the road so that nobody caught them," Dhobi recounted, disclosing the recovery of approximately Rs 10,000 from the suspects.

Amidst the pandemonium, law enforcement intervened to extract the women from the throng. "We are now taking help of counsellors from Abhayam 181 helpline and Baroda Citizens Council," said Momaya.

Pending confirmation of their identities, authorities intend to file separate complaints addressing the alleged theft and any potential misconduct against the women.

"Once we ascertain their identity, we will carry out further process," said Momaya, adding that two separate complaints will be registered. "We will register a complaint regarding the robbery, we will also register an offence if anyone had misbehaved with these women," she said.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are endeavoring to discern the circumstances surrounding the women's actions and ascertain whether they have been subjected to abuse or were involved in previous criminal endeavors.