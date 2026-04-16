A foreign mother raising four children in India shares her positive experiences, praising hospitality, natural remedies, domestic help, food, and travel. Her viral Instagram post highlights why she loves parenting in India.

An Instagram post by Kelsey, a foreign woman who is raising her four children in India, has become a huge hit on social media. In her post, Kelsey talks about five wonderful experiences her children are getting because they live in India. She believes that raising her kids here is the best decision she has ever made. Kelsey wrote that things like Indian hospitality, natural remedies, and getting help with housework have all had a positive impact on her children and have become a part of their lives.

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Kelsey's five key experiences:

Respect for Guests: Kelsey says that India's culture of hospitality has deeply influenced her. The warm welcome she received from people is now something her children are also experiencing and learning from.

Natural Remedies: Living in India has completely changed her family's outlook on health. They now prioritise natural healing methods over artificial medicines, which has inspired them to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Domestic Help: Getting affordable help for daily household chores helps her maintain a good work-life balance. This also ensures her children have great support and companionship.

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Healthy Food: She adds that food items here are healthier and more affordable compared to her time in the US, which has improved her family's overall health.

The Joy of Travel: Her children absolutely love the variety of transport options in India. Even small journeys become unforgettable adventures for them.

Kelsey also wrote that living in India helps her connect her children to her daughter's birth country, adding, "that will be forever special."

Post and Video Go Viral

Kelsey is raising four children, including her biological and adopted kids. She is a popular content creator with nearly 1 million followers, often sharing reels and videos about community living and her family's travels. Her post praising India as a great place to raise children and instill cultural values quickly went viral on Instagram, getting over 11,500 likes. Many people have commented on the post, agreeing with her. They pointed out that costs are much lower here compared to foreign countries and that once you get used to the 'calm in the chaos' of India, it's hard to live anywhere else.

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