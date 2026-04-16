A model from Odisha was allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar after rejecting a marriage proposal. The accused attacked her and her friend during a confrontation. Police registered a case and arrested him. The incident raises fresh concerns over women’s safety.

In a shocking incident that has raised fresh concerns about women’s safety in Bengaluru, the Pulakeshinagar police have arrested a 30-year-old man, identified as Zuhaib, for allegedly brutally assaulting a model from Odisha after she rejected his marriage proposal. The accused is said to have attacked the woman so severely that she was left bleeding. Her friend, who was present during the incident, was also assaulted while trying to intervene.

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Victim And Accused Knew Each Other

The victim works at a private firm and is also active in the modelling industry. She was living with a friend in the Pulakeshinagar area. According to the police, the accused, Zuhaib, is also associated with the same field, and the two had first met a few years ago while working together on a project.

Pressure To Marry Led To Assault

In her complaint, the woman stated that Zuhaib began pressuring her to marry him from early 2024. She also released a video claiming that she has evidence of the harassment. When she firmly refused his proposal, he allegedly started issuing threats to her life, which escalated tensions between them.

Friend Also Attacked During Confrontation

The situation escalated further when Zuhaib reportedly used the woman’s photograph as his display picture. On Tuesday, the victim and her friend went to his house to confront him. An argument broke out, which quickly turned violent. Zuhaib allegedly assaulted both women, leaving them injured and bleeding.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint with the Pulakeshinagar police. Acting promptly, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The investigation is currently underway. The incident has once again highlighted concerns about women’s safety in the city and sparked discussions on the need for stronger protective measures.

(Disclaimer: The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

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