A techie's Reddit post about an appraisal meeting went viral. Initially told to find a new job due to a lack of projects, the employee saved their position by pitching AI integration ideas. The manager then offered a potential promotion and raise if the ideas were successfully implemented within two months.

A techie's Reddit post went viral after an evaluation meeting allegedly took an unexpected turn. The employee arrived at the meeting anticipating a typical performance evaluation, according to the post published by the community @r/developersIndia.

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Rather, the manager allegedly told them that there were no ongoing projects at the firm and advised them to start looking for jobs elsewhere. The manager told the employee that the corporation thought it would be "a waste of your potential" to keep them unemployed. Additionally, the worker was informed that they may serve a two-month notice period and quit if they were able to find another employment during that time.

Recalling the conversation, the employee wrote, “So here is a funny story happened. I had my appraisal meeting last week and my manager told me to look for job outside. Told me that there is no projects in our company and we think it will be a waste of your potential."

Nevertheless, the employee chose to take a chance rather than passively accepting the circumstances. They presented a number of concepts for incorporating AI into the company's website and utilising AI technologies to aid in business growth during the conversation. The meeting's tone was apparently altered almost instantly after that one exchange.

“I know i am fired in that moment but something interesting happened," the employee explained. “I replied to him saying i had ideas like integrating AI in our website and you know scale our buisness using AI."

The manager allegedly asked the employee to wait before calling them back for another discussion. This time, the conversation had taken a different turn. According to reports, the employee was informed that if they successfully implemented the suggested AI concepts, they would be reviewed over the course of the following two months and might be eligible for a promotion and an attractive wage package.

Viral Reddit Post

The employee later admitted that desperation played a major role in speaking up during the meeting. They revealed they had already spent three months searching for another job but had not received a single offer.

Social Media Reacts

The user added, "So in order to survive I told him about my ideas and he was impressed." They also stated that they intended to keep searching for chances outside the organization while investigating internal AI integration work.

Many people said that the article accurately captured the volatility of the current IT employment market, and it immediately acquired popularity online.

“This job market is so wild that companies are now running ‘India’s Got Talent’ during appraisal meetings," one user joked. Several others, however, urged the employee to remain cautious and not trust verbal assurances alone.

Another Reddit user warned, “So he wants you to implement an entire AI strategy from Scratch during your notice period and if he “likes" it you will get to stay. Please tell me you are not that naive."