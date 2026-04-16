In Karlawad village of Navalgund taluk in Dharwad district, a 16-year-long dispute over the Mallamma and Mallayya temples has been resolved. Following a peace meeting, the temples will reopen on April 21 and the village fair will be jointly celebrated.

In a significant development bringing relief and renewed harmony to Karlawad village in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district, a long-standing 16-year dispute that had kept two village temples locked has finally been resolved. The breakthrough came after sustained efforts by local officials, who successfully mediated between the two rival groups during a peace meeting held on Wednesday. With consensus achieved, preparations for the upcoming village fair, scheduled to begin on May 2, have now resumed smoothly, restoring a festive spirit in the village.

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16-Year Temple Dispute Ends

The dispute dates back to 2009, when differences arose between two groups over the inauguration ceremony of the Mallamma and Mallayya temples. The disagreement escalated to such an extent that the government intervened and took control of the temples, which were subsequently locked for several years. Over time, repeated attempts to resolve the issue failed, and tensions resurfaced periodically, including a recent flare-up linked to objections over the inauguration of the village deity’s temple.

Peace Meeting At Police Station

To resolve the long-pending issue, a peace meeting was convened at the local police station on Wednesday. Officials carefully heard the concerns of both sides and worked towards a mutually acceptable solution. The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Sudhir Sahukar, CPI Ravikumar Kappattanavar, PSI Janardhan Bhatralli, and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Ravindragouda Patil, along with several village elders and community representatives who actively participated in the discussions.

Temples To Reopen And Joint Village Fair Planned

As part of the agreement, both groups have consented to reopen the doors of the Mallamma and Mallayya temples on April 21. In a further step towards restoring unity, it was also decided that the village deity’s fair, or ‘jatra’, will be jointly celebrated by both groups from April 28 to May 2. This decision marks a symbolic end to years of division and a return to collective celebration and community bonding in the village.