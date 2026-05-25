Delhi Gymkhana Club members have challenged the Centre's eviction order in the Delhi High Court. The government seeks to reclaim the 27.3-acre premises for defence and public projects, invoking a lease clause. The club has requested a stay.

Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Central Government's order directing the Club to vacate and hand over possession of its 27.3-acre premises at Safdarjung Road in New Delhi. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a Bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday and informed the Court that a petition has been filed assailing the government's re-entry and resumption order concerning the Club premises. Taking note of the submissions, the Bench agreed to list the matter for hearing tomorrow.

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Details of the Eviction Order

The petition challenges the order issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), whereby the Centre directed the Club to hand over peaceful possession of the property by June 5, 2026. The government, in its May 22 order, invoked Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed executed in favour of the then Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd. Under the clause, the lessor is empowered to re-enter and terminate the lease if the premises are required for a public purpose.

According to the Centre, the property is located in a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital and is now urgently required for strengthening defence infrastructure, governance infrastructure and other public-interest projects integrated with adjoining government land. The order further stated that the entire plot measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest absolutely in the President of India through the Land & Development Office upon re-entry and resumption.

Club's Response and Appeal

Following the government's action, the Delhi Gymkhana Club had written to the L&DO requesting that there should be "no dislocation" of the institution and its functioning until various issues are addressed. The Club stated that it currently has around 14,000 members and users and employs more than 500 people.

The Club also informed the authorities that it is presently being managed by a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs pursuant to proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal. According to the Club, the present committee has been functioning as a transitional arrangement pending constitution of an elected body.

In its communication to the government, the Club further highlighted improvements in its financial condition and administration in recent years and sought consideration of alternative land in the event relocation is ultimately contemplated.