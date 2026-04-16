A 21-year-old boy from Amroha ran away and married a 40-year-old woman he met on social media. Their relationship, marked by a large age gap, has sparked controversy and shocked both families.

In the old days, it was quite common for parents to marry their young daughters to men who were 10 or 12 years older. Even today, in some arranged marriages set up by families, you see this kind of age gap. Our elders always felt the girl should be younger than the boy. But these days, things are turning completely upside down. Young boys in their teens and twenties are falling for married women who are 10 to 15 years older, leaving their families in a terrible fix. The families are facing a lot of social embarrassment and criticism because of this. And social media is just adding fuel to this fire.

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Son Runs Away, Found at the House of a Woman 19 Years Older

Just a few days ago, a 25-year-old boy in Punjab was tied to a tree and beaten to death by a woman's family because he was in love with her, a married mother of three. Before that story could even fade, a similar incident has come to light in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, it was usually girls who would run away from home for love. But in this case, a 21-year-old boy has run away from home, chasing a love he found on social media.

Met the 40-Year-Old Woman on Social Media

It sounds strange, but it's true. A 21-year-old boy fell into the love trap of a 40-year-old widow on social media and ran away from home, leaving his family devastated. After their son went missing, the family started a frantic search, which finally led them to the house of a 40-year-old woman in Agra.

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Yes, the 21-year-old from Amroha met the 40-year-old Agra resident on social media. Their acquaintance quickly turned into a deep romance, and they couldn't stay apart. The young man got so emotionally involved that he left home without telling his parents and started living with the woman.

But when their son suddenly disappeared, his worried mother filed a police complaint. The search finally located him in Agra with the 40-year-old woman. When the boy's mother reached the woman's house, a huge fight broke out. The whole situation has left both families in deep shock.

According to reports, the two got married in a temple without telling anyone or getting anyone's permission. For the young man, this is love, but for his parents, it's a bitter pill to swallow. They are struggling to accept this relationship.

It's hard to say if this is true love for the young man or just a temporary attraction. The 19-year age gap and their secret marriage have shocked the family. There's a world of difference between online chatting and real life, and this story of a young man leaving his family for someone he met online has sparked a lot of debate.

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