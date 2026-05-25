Congress's Randeep Surjewala slammed the Centre's fuel price hike as 'pickpocketing'. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has been called to Delhi, sparking speculation about a leadership change, which Surjewala dismissed as routine.

Congress Slams 'Pickpocketing' Over Fuel Price Hike

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked the Centre over the latest fuel price hike, accusing it of "pickpocketing" the common man despite a fall in global crude oil prices. "The price of crude oil has gone down today to USD 98.6 per barrel. BJP is pickpocketing the pockets of the common man by raising the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre. We have an explosive expose on the same," Surjewala told reporters.

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His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar increases were recorded across Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

Karnataka Leadership Tussle Heats Up

On Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's scheduled visit to Delhi, Surjewala, who is party's incharge in Karnataka, dismissed speculation around the purpose of the meeting and linked it to ongoing party consultations over the Rajya Sabha elections. "Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Congress leadership in the national capital on May 26. The Congress central leadership has called CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi on Tuesday amid renewed speculation concerning a leadership change in the state. The call to the national capital comes three years into the Congress government's tenure and amid a prolonged tussle for the Chief Minister's post between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Sources said the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi during the visit. There is a possibility of the Chief Minister discussing the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. There is speculation about the real purpose of the meeting. The meeting may also focus on preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. "It's been the same tune for three years now," a senior party functionary said.

Discontent is reportedly growing within the state unit, with several leaders urging the high command to end the confusion quickly. They argue that the prolonged uncertainty is hurting the party's image in Karnataka.

So far, the central leadership has avoided a final call, citing various reasons. With Siddaramaiah asked to be in Delhi on May 26, all eyes are now on the outcome of his meeting with the high command.