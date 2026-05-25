A foreign tourist visiting Uttarakhand lost a bag containing valuables in Rishikesh. After he sought assistance, the Dehradun Police promptly located and returned the missing item. The tourist expressed his gratitude in a viral social media post, praising the police for their efficiency and honesty.

A foreign tourist visiting Uttarakhand has gone viral after publicly thanking the Dehradun Police for helping recover her lost bag during a trip to Rishikesh. The incident, which was shared on social media, has drawn widespread praise online, with many users applauding the honesty and efficiency displayed by the police personnel involved.

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According to reports, the tourist accidentally misplaced her bag while travelling in the Rishikesh-Dehradun region. The bag reportedly contained important personal belongings, documents and valuables, leaving her distressed during his visit. After approaching local authorities for help, the Dehradun Police quickly initiated efforts to trace the missing item.

In a post shared online, the tourist expressed gratitude to the police team for their prompt support and professionalism. He reportedly described the experience as heartwarming and praised the officers for restoring his faith in public service during his India visit.

Watch the viral video here:

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The viral post quickly attracted attention across social media platforms, with many users celebrating the gesture and calling it a positive example of Indian hospitality and policing. Several comments highlighted how such incidents improve India’s image among international travellers and tourists.

One user commented, “Stories like these make India proud,” while another wrote, “This is the side of India the world should see more often.” Others appreciated the swift coordination by the police department in locating and returning the bag safely.

The incident also sparked discussions about the role of local authorities in ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for tourists visiting popular destinations such as Rishikesh, Dehradun and Haridwar. Uttarakhand continues to attract both domestic and international travellers for spiritual tourism, adventure activities and scenic Himalayan experiences.

While cases involving lost belongings can often become stressful for travellers abroad, the tourist’s experience with the Dehradun Police turned into a memorable moment of trust and goodwill. The story has since been widely shared online as an example of kindness, honesty and efficient public service in India.

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