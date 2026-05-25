A woman employee attacked her general manager and poured ink all over him, right in front of the police. She has filed a complaint saying the manager was constantly harassing her and sending obscene messages.

A video from a Maruti Suzuki showroom in Chhattisgarh has gone completely viral. It shows a woman employee attacking her general manager. In the clip, she is seen throwing ink all over him. The woman has accused the manager of sending her obscene messages and behaving inappropriately. A Dainik Bhaskar report says the incident happened on May 22 at Chauhan Automobiles in Bhilai, Durg district. It all went down right after the police reached the showroom to look into the woman's complaint.

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The viral video shows a policeman walking into the showroom, with the general manager right behind him. Suddenly, the angry employee shows up, pours ink on the manager, and starts attacking him. A cop tried to stop her, but she managed to slap and push the manager. You can see all of this clearly in the video.

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Bhilai Nagar CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari confirmed that the woman had filed a written complaint against Ankit Anand, the CEO of Chauhan Automobiles. An NDTV report states that she accused him of constantly sending her obscene messages and harassing her. After her complaint became public, other employees have also come forward with similar allegations against the manager. The police have now started an investigation based on the woman's complaint. A senior, CSP-level officer is handling the case because of how serious it is.

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