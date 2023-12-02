'Flyers duly informed...' SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus over 7-hour delay

Chaos ensued at Delhi airport on Friday after passengers created a commotion over a 7-hour delay of their SpiceJet flight. The airline promptly released a statement clarifying that the fliers were “duly informed of the schedule changes”.

After a group of angry passengers created a ruckus at the Delhi Airport on Friday following a 7-hour delay of their Spicejet flight, the airline said, "The flyers were duly informed about the changes in schedule".

A fight broke out at the airport on Friday afternoon between a group of customers who were flying from Delhi to Patna and Spicejet employees about the delay. In a video shared by an irate passenger, a group of people could be seen arguing with the airline staff. According to the Airport Authority, the officials addressed the issue and eventually resolved the issue.

Also Read | From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools from hoax e-mail threats

In response to the event, Spicejet released a statement stating that the passengers were "duly informed" of the time changes that were made yesterday night. "Today’s SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight’s departure had been revised last night and passengers had been duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 a.m. last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport," the Spicejet statement read.

Responding to the incident, SpiceJet also issued a statement stressing that the flight timings were changed last night and the passengers were “duly informed” about it.

Earlier this month, a video capturing a female passenger yelling at a SpiceJet employee went viral, and it was also related to a flight delay.

Also Read | 'Thank you, Dubai': PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit, shares video of key moments (WATCH)