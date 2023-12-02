Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Flyers duly informed...' SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus over 7-hour delay

    Chaos ensued at Delhi airport on Friday after passengers created a commotion over a 7-hour delay of their SpiceJet flight. The airline promptly released a statement clarifying that the fliers were “duly informed of the schedule changes”.

    Flyers duly informed SpiceJet responds after passengers create ruckus at Delhi airport over 7 hour delay gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    After a group of angry passengers created a ruckus at the Delhi Airport on Friday following a 7-hour delay of their Spicejet flight, the airline said, "The flyers were duly informed about the changes in schedule".

    A fight broke out at the airport on Friday afternoon between a group of customers who were flying from Delhi to Patna and Spicejet employees about the delay. In a video shared by an irate passenger, a group of people could be seen arguing with the airline staff. According to the Airport Authority, the officials addressed the issue and eventually resolved the issue.

    Also Read | From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools from hoax e-mail threats

    In response to the event, Spicejet released a statement stating that the passengers were "duly informed" of the time changes that were made yesterday night. "Today’s SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight’s departure had been revised last night and passengers had been duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 a.m. last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport," the Spicejet statement read.

    Responding to the incident, SpiceJet also issued a statement stressing that the flight timings were changed last night and the passengers were “duly informed” about it.

    Earlier this month, a video capturing a female passenger yelling at a SpiceJet employee went viral, and it was also related to a flight delay.

    Also Read | 'Thank you, Dubai': PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit, shares video of key moments (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Column From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools against hoax email threats

    From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools from hoax e-mail threats

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-630 December 02 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-630 December 02 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    8 arrested in Bengaluru for involvement in Rs 1.8 crore fraud linked to illicit Marijuana parcel scam vkp

    8 arrested in Bengaluru for involvement in ₹1.8 crore fraud linked to illicit Marijuana parcel scam

    Kollam Kidnapping case: Accused Padmakumar, family arrested in Kollam; more details out rkn

    Kollam Kidnapping case: Accused Padmakumar, family arrested in Kollam; more details out

    Cyclone Michaung Chennai schools to remain shut today amid heavy rainfall alert gcw

    Chennai schools to remain shut today amid heavy rainfall alert

    Recent Stories

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scene from the song 'Hua Main' goes viral RBA

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scene from the song 'Hua Main' goes viral

    Column From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools against hoax email threats

    From Panic to Prevention: Safeguarding Bengaluru schools from hoax e-mail threats

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-630 December 02 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-630 December 02 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Aditya L1 Mission update ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft gcw

    Aditya-L1 update: ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft

    Alleged black magic case unveils at Karnataka University at Dharwad vkp

    Alleged black magic case unveils at Karnataka University at Dharwad

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon