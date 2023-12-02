'Thank you, Dubai': PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit, shares video of key moments (WATCH)

COP28 Summit: At the climate conference in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to host the COP33 in India in 2028. He also launched the Green Credit Initiative, which focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video of the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) in Dubai on Friday and reaffirmed his commitment to cooperating for a better world. Sharing the video on the social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted key moments.

The video featured snippets of his summit address, which emphasised the role that all nations must play in the fight against climate change, as well as his bilateral talks and conversations with world leaders.

He wrote: "Thank you, Dubai! It’s been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let’s all keep working together for a better planet."

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met with King Charles III. PM Modi called King Charles as significant voice in fight against climate change.

During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam exchanged opinions on a range of topics.

"Met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh and had a great conversation on various issues," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

PM Narendra Modi landed at Delhi airport on Friday late night after a landmark visit to Dubai. MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi wrote on X, "PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action."