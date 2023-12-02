Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Thank you, Dubai': PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit, shares video of key moments (WATCH)

    COP28 Summit: At the climate conference in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to host the COP33 in India in 2028. He also launched the Green Credit Initiative, which focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.
     

    Thank you Dubai PM Modi wraps up COP28 Summit shares video of key moments WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video of the Conference of Parties-28 (COP28) in Dubai on Friday and reaffirmed his commitment to cooperating for a better world. Sharing the video on the social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted key moments.

    The video featured snippets of his summit address, which emphasised the role that all nations must play in the fight against climate change, as well as his bilateral talks and conversations with world leaders.

    He wrote: "Thank you, Dubai! It’s been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let’s all keep working together for a better planet."

    On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met with King Charles III. PM Modi called King Charles as significant voice in fight against climate change.

    During their meeting, PM Modi and PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam exchanged opinions on a range of topics.

    "Met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Minh Chinh and had a great conversation on various issues," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

    PM Narendra Modi landed at Delhi airport on Friday late night after a landmark visit to Dubai. MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi wrote on X, "PM's visit was defined by fruitful engagements with global leaders and path-breaking initiatives for accelerating global climate action."

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai rkn

    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai

    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival rkn

    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival

    kerala news live 02 December 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kollam Kidnapping case: Accused Padmakumar, family arrested in Kollam

    Cyclone Michaung: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

    Cyclone ‘Michaung’: Centre reviews preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

    Purely unreasonable AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with hashtag reduceafcatfees

    'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

    Recent Stories

    Melodi selfie Italian PM Giorgia Meloni photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral gcw

    '#Melodi' selfie: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral

    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai rkn

    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1 RBA

    Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1

    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival rkn

    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details RBA

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon