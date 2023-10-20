Five students drowned to death in river near Sholayar Estate of Valparai

Five Coimbatore students drowned in a river near Sholayar Estate in Valparai of Tamil Nadu on Friday (Oct 20) evening. The deceased are students of SNMV College in Coimbatore.

Valparai: Five students from Coimbatore drownd in the Koolankal river near Sholyar Estate in Valparai on Friday (Oct 20) evening. The incident reportedly took place at 4.30 pm when a group of ten students stepped into the river for a bath. Valparai lies adjacent to the Kerala border.

The deceased have been identified as Vineeth Kumar, Dhanush, Ajay, Sharath and Nabeel who are natives of Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore. One of the students reportedly fell into a deep end, and the others tried to save him however they also drowned.

The ten-member group of students of SNMV College, Coimbatore reached Chungam Estate in Sholayar. After the mishap, the rest of the group called the locals. Locals and the fire brigade searched the area. The bodies were found during the search and will be given to the relatives after an autopsy.

Among the deceased, Vineeth and Dhanush were brothers. Vineeth is an MSc Biotech student and Dhanush is a BSc Biotech final-year student. The other two were Dhanush's classmates- Ajay and Nabeel. The last person Sarath was their friend.

