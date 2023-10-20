Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Five students drowned to death in river near Sholayar Estate of Valparai

    Five Coimbatore students drowned in a river near Sholayar Estate in Valparai of Tamil Nadu on Friday (Oct 20) evening. The deceased are students of SNMV College in Coimbatore.

    Five students drowned to death in river near Sholayar Estate of Valparai anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

    Valparai: Five students from Coimbatore drownd in the Koolankal river near Sholyar Estate in Valparai on Friday (Oct 20) evening. The incident reportedly took place at 4.30 pm when a group of ten students stepped into the river for a bath. Valparai lies adjacent to the Kerala border.

    The deceased have been identified as Vineeth Kumar, Dhanush, Ajay, Sharath and Nabeel who are natives of Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore. One of the students reportedly fell into a deep end, and the others tried to save him however they also drowned.

    The ten-member group of students of SNMV College, Coimbatore reached Chungam Estate in Sholayar. After the mishap, the rest of the group called the locals. Locals and the fire brigade searched the area. The bodies were found during the search and will be given to the relatives after an autopsy.

    Among the deceased, Vineeth and Dhanush were brothers. Vineeth is an MSc Biotech student and Dhanush is a BSc Biotech final-year student. The other two were Dhanush's classmates- Ajay and Nabeel. The last person Sarath was their friend.

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Russian YouTuber 'Koko in India' harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; viral video sparks outrage snt

    WATCH: Russian YouTuber 'Koko in India' harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; viral video sparks outrage

    Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala: Railway Ministry approves stoppage at Chengannur for Vande Bharat Express

    PM Modi 'absolutely thrilled' after Gujarat's Dhordo gets UN's 'Best Tourism Village' tag; see pictures

    PM Modi 'absolutely thrilled' after Gujarat's Dhordo bags UN's 'Best Tourism Village' tag; shares pictures

    Mumbai air quality worse than Delhi dips to 156 due to construction gcw

    Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi, dips to 156 due to construction

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday anr

    PM Modi extends greetings to former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan

    WATCH Russian YouTuber 'Koko in India' harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; viral video sparks outrage snt

    WATCH: Russian YouTuber 'Koko in India' harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market; viral video sparks outrage

    World Cup 2023 Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH) snt

    Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH)

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal in 2023 celebrated with heartwarming cake surprise osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal in 2023 celebrated with heartwarming cake surprise

    Over 200 empty chairs: Israelis set up symbolic Shabbat Dinner tables for hostages held by Hamas (WATCH) snt

    Over 200 empty chairs: Israelis set up symbolic Shabbat Dinner tables for hostages held by Hamas (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon