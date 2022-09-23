First robotic kidney transplant performed at Safdarjung Hospital

The surgeon sits on the console during robotic surgeries, and the movements of his fingers are transmitted to the robotic arms, which perform the surgery, according to the doctor. The renal artery, vein, and ureter were sutured in this manner, with no bleeding or blood transfusion required, according to Anup Kumar, who performed the surgery.

A 39-year-old man from Farrukabad, Uttar Pradesh, had India's first robotic kidney transplant procedure at a government hospital at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. The man had been on dialysis for years and waiting for a transplant. His wife, 34, donated the kidney. After the Wednesday surgery, both the recipient and the donor were doing well.

According to the surgeon in charge, Anup Kumar, the surgery involved a keyhole procedure rather than a 10-12 cm long incision, which increases the risk of infection, hernia, and other complications. Kumar said, "It aids in dealing with difficult cases." This is the first such surgery in a government hospital in the country, and only about four hospitals in the private sector operate robotically," Kumar explained.

Kumar described the surgery as a watershed moment in the history of Safdarjung Hospital. "The most technically difficult surgery in urology is a robotic renal transplant." It necessitates a high level of robotics and renal transplant surgery expertise. However, not all patients are candidates for minimally invasive surgery, and we will choose patients on a case-by-case basis."

Such surgeries reduce recovery time from weeks to days, even though the cost of consumables used could reach Rs 100,000. "Because it is case-by-case, there is always the possibility of getting a waiver if a patient cannot bear the cost," Kumar explained.

