Accident victim taken to hospital in JCB after ambulance gets delayed in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

After a road accident, a man was taken to the hospital in a JCB machine in Madhya Pradesh's Katni. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahesh Barman of Gairtalai village.

As the ambulance did not arrive at the scene of the accident in time, a road accident victim was taken to the hospital in a JCB machine in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. A viral video on social media showed the injured man being carried to the hospital in the machine's bucket.

The 40-second video shows two men standing on the JCB machine's bucket while the victim sleeps inside it. As soon as they arrived at the Barhi Community Health Center, the bucket was lowered, and the two other men could be seen lifting the victim and shifting him on a stretcher.

Also Read: Watch: Hairdresser from Greece sets record, cuts hair in just 47 seconds

According to sources, the chief medical and health officer, Pradeep Mudhiya, stated that the man had a bike accident in the Barhi area of Katni district. However, he could not get the ambulance on time when he called 108.

According to the sources, the accident occurred in front of Vishwakarma's shop on Khitauli Road. And the victim, identified as 25-year-old Mahesh Barman of Gairtalai village, fractured his leg and suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to the JCB machine owner Pushpendra Vishwakarma, and a regional Janpad Panchayat member, the accident victim was refused help from several auto-rickshaw drivers. It would have been late if the ambulance had called from a nearby town. So, they decided to use the JCB machine to take the man to the hospital.

It is said that the agency handling the Dial 108 ambulance was altered, because of which the ambulance could not be delivered to the area.

According to the sources, the victim contacted the Community Health Center (CHC) in Vijayraghavgarh for an ambulance. However, it could not reach on time. As per the official, two ambulances were ready at the CHC in Barhi and could have been dispatched if the victim had been requested. According to the latest report, Mahesh Barman was now referred to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Snake stuck inside woman's ear: viral video stunned netizens