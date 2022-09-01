Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student found dead in hostel room

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C., the final-year MBBS student doing her internship at Safdarjung Hospital was found hanging by her neck with a scarf in her room in the MBBS Hostel. The room was locked inside, and her friends had to force it open.

A final-year student at Safdarjung Hospital hanged herself in a hostel room on Thursday, according to police. The hospital's police post received information about the incident at 3:30 am on Thursday.

The student, a Delhi resident, was staying at the MBBS Girls Hostel at Safdarjung Hospital.

The student was taken to the hospital's emergency department, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. According to police, a handwritten suicide note was discovered in the deceased's diary.

Inside the room, two empty packets of antidepressant medication were also discovered. They said that her friends' statements were recorded, and no foul play was suspected.

The deceased's family members had also arrived at the scene and recorded their statements. Further inquest proceedings are underway, according to police.

