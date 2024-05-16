Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kidnapped' for 27 years, family finds lost son in neighbour's yard locked in cellar (WATCH)

    Footage of Omar's rescue showed the emotional moment as he is helped out of the cellar, ending years of captivity and isolation. It is reported that the alleged kidnapper, who lived alone and worked as a civil servant, prevented him from seeking help or escaping his cellar.

    In a recent development, a teenager who went missing in Algeria nearly as many as twenty-seven years ago has been reunited with his family after being found locked in a neighbour's cellar. Omar Bin Omran, who vanished from Djelfa into thin air as a teenager in 1997, was presumed dead after his family's exhaustive search yielded no results. Little did they know, Omar was alive all this time, held captive just yards away from their home.

    The shocking incident came to light when Omar, now 45 years old, was rescued from a hay-covered cellar on Sunday (May 12). It is reportedly said that Omar had been kept imprisoned by their 61-year-old neighbour, believed to be the prime suspect in the abduction case. The cellar, concealed beneath a sheep farm adjacent to Omar's family residence, served as his clandestine prison for nearly three decades.

    Footage of Omar's rescue showed the emotional moment as he is helped out of the cellar, ending years of captivity and isolation. It is reported that the alleged kidnapper, who lived alone and worked as a civil servant, prevented him from seeking help or escaping his cellar.

    Following the revelation of Omar's ordeal, authorities swiftly arrested the suspect, initiating an ongoing investigation into the abduction case. The motive behind the crime remains unclear as officials delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding Omar's prolonged captivity.

    Recalling the traumatic period of Omar's disappearance, his family shared how his loyal dog would wait at the neighbour's doorstep days after the abduction, only to vanish shortly thereafter.

