FM Nirmala Sitharaman likely to table Union Budget in Parliament on July 22: Reports

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, likely outlining the new government's roadmap for the next five years. The initial three days of the session will be dedicated to the swearing-in of new leaders and the election of the Speaker.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is expected to be presented on July 22, according to various reports. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her seventh annual financial statement. However, an official confirmation of the date is still awaited from the government.

Earlier this week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and conclude on July 3. During this session, newly elected members of the Lower House will take their oaths and the Speaker of the House will be elected.

Rijiju also said that the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27 and end on July 3. Following the President's address on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament.

The Prime Minister will also respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both Houses of Parliament, setting the stage for the legislative agenda of the new government.

