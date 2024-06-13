Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Reasi bus attack: J&K police detain 50 people, search for terrorists expanded to far-flung areas

    Fifty individuals have been detained in relation to the recent terrorist attack on a bus transporting pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, announced the police on Thursday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    In order to conduct a thorough investigation, the search operation to locate the terrorists has been expanded to include the remote Arnas and Mahore areas of Reasi district, which were known as hotspots for terrorism from 1995 to 2005.

    The incident occurred on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The bus, transporting pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, tragically fell into a deep gorge after the gunfire, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 41 others.

    Confirming the detention of 50 suspects in connection with the attack, a police spokesperson stated that it followed a rigorous investigation.

    "Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may be potentially involved in orchestrating the attack. To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to cover the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore," the spokesperson said.

    He emphasized that these operations are intended to uncover additional evidence and capture terrorists who may be hiding in these secluded areas.

    Authorities have already circulated a sketch of one of the terrorists involved and offered a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible.

    "The law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area," the spokesperson said.

    Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police in Reasi, urged the public to stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 6:13 PM IST
