    G7 Summit 2024: PM Modi arrives in Italy; what's on agenda?

    PM Modi is participating in the G7 outreach session in Italy's Apulia region at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. The summit, hosted at the Fasano resort, is focused on discussions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night (June 13) arrived in Italy to attend the 50th G7 Summit, held from June 13 to 15. This marks PM Modi's first international visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

    PM Modi is participating in the G7 outreach session in Italy's Apulia region at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. The summit, hosted at the Fasano resort, is focused on discussions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Leaders from Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, and Turkey have also been invited to the outreach session.

    What's on the agenda?

    On Friday, PM Modi will have a packed schedule in Italy during the G7 outreach session. He will attend a summit session titled "Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean," hosted by Italian PM Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.

    The Prime Minister is planning to leverage the G7 Summit to align the outcomes of the G20 Summit, held under India's Presidency, with discussions on critical issues for the Global South.

    Additionally, PM Modi will engage in bilateral talks with various world leaders, including Meloni, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. While a formal bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not scheduled, casual interactions are possible. There is also speculation about a potential interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although this has not been confirmed.

    PM Modi will address the outreach session of the G7 Summit, expressing his anticipation to meet fellow world leaders and discuss a wide range of global issues. In a departure statement on Thursday evening, Modi said, "I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people," adding that he was "glad" his first foreign visit of his third term as PM was to Italy for the Summit.

