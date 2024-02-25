Farmers' protest 2.0: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana's 7 districts

The decision to restore mobile internet services was met with relief by the residents of the affected districts. Kamal, a resident of Ambala, expressed gratitude, stating that the return of mobile internet services after a prolonged hiatus was a significant relief for the community.

After nearly two weeks of suspension following the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation by farmers, mobile internet services were restored in seven districts of Haryana on Sunday (February 25). The suspension had affected Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. The initial suspension on February 11 was extended on multiple occasions until February 24.

However, with no fresh order to extend the suspension, officials confirmed the restoration of mobile internet services in these districts, much to the relief of residents.

The decision to restore mobile internet services was met with relief by the residents of the affected districts. Kamal, a resident of Ambala, expressed gratitude, stating that the return of mobile internet services after a prolonged hiatus was a significant relief for the community.

The suspension of mobile services was implemented by the Home Department to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the specified jurisdictions. The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, along with Dabwali.

The ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to pressurize the central government into accepting farmers' demands.

These demands include a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver. Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points along the Haryana border since February 13.

As of now, the farmers have decided to continue their presence at the two border points, Shambhu and Khanauri, until February 29. A farmer leader, Sarwan Singh Pandher, mentioned that the next course of action would be decided on this date.

The decision to put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days earlier in the week followed clashes at Khanauri, resulting in the death of a protester and injuries to about 12 police personnel.