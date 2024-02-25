Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers' protest 2.0: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana's 7 districts

    The decision to restore mobile internet services was met with relief by the residents of the affected districts. Kamal, a resident of Ambala, expressed gratitude, stating that the return of mobile internet services after a prolonged hiatus was a significant relief for the community.

    Farmers protest 2.0: Mobile internet services restored in Haryana's 7 districts AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    After nearly two weeks of suspension following the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation by farmers, mobile internet services were restored in seven districts of Haryana on Sunday (February 25). The suspension had affected Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. The initial suspension on February 11 was extended on multiple occasions until February 24.

    However, with no fresh order to extend the suspension, officials confirmed the restoration of mobile internet services in these districts, much to the relief of residents.

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)

    The decision to restore mobile internet services was met with relief by the residents of the affected districts. Kamal, a resident of Ambala, expressed gratitude, stating that the return of mobile internet services after a prolonged hiatus was a significant relief for the community.

    The suspension of mobile services was implemented by the Home Department to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the specified jurisdictions. The affected districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, along with Dabwali.

    The ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to pressurize the central government into accepting farmers' demands.

    These demands include a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver. Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points along the Haryana border since February 13.

    'Take our bangles, give us policing': Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's crimes (WATCH)

    As of now, the farmers have decided to continue their presence at the two border points, Shambhu and Khanauri, until February 29. A farmer leader, Sarwan Singh Pandher, mentioned that the next course of action would be decided on this date.

    The decision to put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days earlier in the week followed clashes at Khanauri, resulting in the death of a protester and injuries to about 12 police personnel.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud rkn

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)

    Take our bangles, give us policing Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's alleged crimes WATCH

    'Take our bangles, give us policing': Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's crimes (WATCH)

    Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata AJR

    Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka AJR

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka

    Recent Stories

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud rkn

    Scam alert: Bengaluru woman's Rs 49 transaction to buy eggs online ends in Rs 48k fraud

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role RKK

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)

    Take our bangles, give us policing Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's alleged crimes WATCH

    'Take our bangles, give us policing': Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's crimes (WATCH)

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share new pictures from their dreamy wedding RKK

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share new pictures from their dreamy wedding

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon