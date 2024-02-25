Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)

    In a prelude to Women's Day, PM Modi engaged in a dialogue with Sita Devi, who has undergone training in operating drones. Sita Devi's expertise sheds light on the revolutionary impact of drones in agriculture and technological advancements.

    Mann ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges 'Nari Shakti' progress in diverse fields (WATCH)
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 25) addressed the nation in the 110th 'Mann ki Baat' edition ahead of the celebration of Women's Day on March 8, emphasizing the significance of recognizing women's contributions to the nation's development. Quoting the revered poet Bharathiyar Ji, PM Modi envisions global prosperity hinging on the provision of equal opportunities for women.

    This sets the stage for a discourse on the unprecedented achievements of 'Nari Shakti' in various spheres of life.

    'Take our bangles, give us policing': Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's crimes (WATCH)

    "Today, women are succeeding in all phases of life," Prime Minister Modi declares, marveling at the unexpected advancements such as women in villages operating drones. The recognition of women's evolving roles becomes a cornerstone as PM Modi prepares to delve into a conversation with Sita Devi, affectionately known as 'drone didi,' in the lead-up to Women's Day.

    In a prelude to Women's Day, PM Modi engaged in a dialogue with Sita Devi, who has undergone training in operating drones. Sita Devi's expertise sheds light on the revolutionary impact of drones in agriculture and technological advancements.

    Through this interaction, PM Modi unveiled the transformative role of women like Sita Devi, who contribute to the nation's progress by integrating cutting-edge technologies into traditional practices.

    Highlighting the approaching Women's Day, PM Modi extended his wishes to the indomitable spirit of 'Nari Shakti.' He recognized the profound words of Bharathiyar Ji, emphasizing the pivotal role women play in the nation's prosperity when afforded equal opportunities.

    NCST's Sandeshkhali probe unveils disturbing details; over 50 horrifying complaints against TMC's Shahjahan

    "March 8 holds significance as we celebrate Women's Day, a day to honor the invaluable contributions of women to our developmental journey," PM Modi expressed.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Take our bangles, give us policing Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's alleged crimes WATCH

    'Take our bangles, give us policing': Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's crimes (WATCH)

    Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata AJR

    Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka AJR

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka

    NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of drug trafficking network

    NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of over Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking network

    NCST Sandeshkhali probe unveils disturbing details; over 50 horrifying complaints against TMC's Shahjahan

    NCST's Sandeshkhali probe unveils disturbing details; over 50 horrifying complaints against TMC's Shahjahan

    Recent Stories

    Take our bangles, give us policing Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's alleged crimes WATCH

    'Take our bangles, give us policing': Sandeshkhali women defy fear, expose Sheikh Shahjahan's crimes (WATCH)

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share new pictures from their dreamy wedding RKK

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share new pictures from their dreamy wedding

    Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata AJR

    Laser menace: Pilots sound alarm as laser beam intrudes IndiGo cockpit while landing in Kolkata

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash: Alia Bhatt to Bobby Deol, celebs attend in their best attires RKK

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash: Alia Bhatt to Bobby Deol, celebs attend in their best attires

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka AJR

    Sudarshan Setu: PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Dwarka

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon