Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march paused for two days; one dead during clash at Punjab-Haryana border

     Farmers’ protest has been suspended for two days after a protester died of head injury at Khanauri border today. Several farmers were also injured as the Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border. 

    Farmers Delhi Chalo march paused for two days one dead during clash at Punjab-Haryana border gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 8:17 PM IST

    A farmer has died at Haryana's Khanauri border, where protesting farmers clashed with the police this evening. Farmers' group AIKS (All-India Kisan Sabha) alleged he died during the police action. The farmers will continue to hold their sit-in protest; however, they have called off their two-day protest march to Delhi. The injured farmer was transferred to a hospital in Patiala, where a doctor reported that he had been shot.  A post-mortem is awaited.

    "We have three patients that are from Khanauri. One of them was already dead when they arrived, the other two are stable and appear to have been shot in the head and thigh, respectively, but this is not confirmed," senior medical official Dr. Rekhi of Rajendra Hospital in Patiala stated.

    "Shubh Karan Singh, who was seriously injured in the police action, succumbed to his injuries at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. His death is a direct result of police action," read a statement from the AIKS. Shubh Karan Singh, 23, was a resident of Bathinda. He was the son of Charanjit Singh, residents of village Valo in Bathinda district, said farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra.

    Several farmers were also injured as the Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells at the Shambhu and Khanauri border. The leaders will review the situation and announce the next course of agitation on Friday evening.

    Meanwhile, Haryana Police alleged that the farmer protesters surrounded the police from all sides by pouring chilli powder in the stubble, attacked the policemen using sticks and maces along with stone pelting at Khanauri border. Around 12 policemen were seriously injured and appealed to the protesters for peace, the police added.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    Mumbai 54 detonators found abandoned on Kalyan station's platform 1; probe underway gcw

    Mumbai: 54 detonators found abandoned on Kalyan station's platform 1, probe underway

    West Bengal or Pakistan? Now, outrage erupts over burning of century-old Maa Kali temple in Malda (WATCH) snt

    West Bengal or Pakistan? Now, outrage erupts over burning of century-old Maa Kali temple in Malda (WATCH)

    INDIA bloc seat share finalised in Uttar Pradesh Congress to contest on 17 Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party others on 63 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA bloc’s seat sharing finalised; SP and others get 63 seats, Cong 17

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sidhu to be back in BJP; Yuvraj Singh to contest on BJP ticket?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sidhu to be back in BJP, Yuvraj Singh to contest from Gurdaspur?

    Recent Stories

    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video snt

    Sachin Tendulkar's spirited gully cricket session enchants local youth in Gulmarg; WATCH viral video

    Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over, joins Indian trio in elite list; WATCH viral video snt

    Andhra batter Vamshhi Krrishna slams six sixes in an over, joins Indian trio in elite list; WATCH viral video

    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    SPOTTED Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game ATG

    SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate style game

    Mumbai 54 detonators found abandoned on Kalyan station's platform 1; probe underway gcw

    Mumbai: 54 detonators found abandoned on Kalyan station's platform 1, probe underway

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon