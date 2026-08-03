A school van carrying children in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly attacked and vandalised by men participating in the Kanwar Yatra. While no children were harmed in the incident, the vehicle sustained damage, and a video of the aftermath has gone viral. Police have identified the suspects using CCTV footage and are taking legal action.

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has gone viral after a school van carrying children was allegedly attacked and vandalised by a group of men said to be participating in the Kanwar Yatra. Police responded quickly to the incident that happened on Monday inside the boundaries of the Chowk police station. Images of the damaged school vehicle after stones were allegedly thrown at it are making the rounds on social media. Locals said that when the car was attacked, it was transporting students, the majority of whom were members of a minority group.

Officers arrived to the scene right away after learning of the event, according to Lucknow Police. The police verified in a formal statement that no children were hurt during the assault.

The police stated that the investigation is in progress and that "the individuals involved have been identified and necessary legal action is being taken as per the law based on CCTV footage and other evidence."

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The incident has triggered strong reactions online. Many users expressed concern over violence in the name of religion, with one post reading, “Scary that people are doing all this in the name of religion."

Users also argued that authorities should consider suspending normal activities during the yatra. One comment read, “Better to shut down all schools and offices when the Kanwar Yatra is going on." Another user reacted by writing, “absolute menace on the roads. no lathi charge and tear gas now?"