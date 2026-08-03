Rudraprayag Police have intensified anti-drug and illegal liquor operations during the Kedarnath Yatra, while heavy rainfall has increased landslide risks on Char Dham routes. Pilgrims have been advised to remain cautious.

The state government of Uttarakhand has made security a top priority amid the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra, with the Rudraprayag police conducting a rigorous crackdown on illegal alcohol and drugs. In addition to these security-related actions, due to continuous rainfall, the possibility of landslides on pilgrimage routes has increased, with the authorities asking the pilgrims to take precautions while undertaking this journey.

Police Increase Vigilance for Kedarnath Pilgrimage

With the aim to maintain the purity of the Kedarnath Yatra and provide maximum security to all pilgrims, Rudraprayag Police have made sure that teams are posted in the most critical areas on the route of travel. Speaking about the situation, Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said that maintaining the peace and security of yatra is the topmost priority of the government.

Operations Under Excise Act Lead to Many Arrests

The police have conducted rigorous operations on the sale of liquor illegally under the Excise Act. Till now, authorities have recorded 53 cases and made 58 arrests for committing such offences.

In these operations, officials have recovered about 2,000 litres of liquor and also 5 litres of country-made liquor. Further, fifteen vehicles involved in the transportation of the consignment of illegal liquor have been seized. The estimated value of the seized liquor is about ₹12 lakh. It was further stated that tough actions will be taken against any violation of laws.

NDPS Operations Result in Seizure of Narcotics

The anti-drug operation has yielded good results too. Till date, five cases have been recorded by the police under the NDPS Act. Amongst them, there is a case of commercial narcotic substances. In these operations, officials have recovered 1.838 kg of charas and 15 grams of smack. The estimated value of these drugs is around ₹6.34 lakh. The police have confirmed that further inspection and intelligence-based operations will be conducted till the pilgrimage period.

Heavy Rains Create Hazard of Landslides

Meanwhile, despite ongoing security measures, heavy rains have added to the problems in Rudraprayag district. Reportedly, cracks have started appearing in one of the hillsides near Agastyamuni area, and a possible landslide seems imminent in the area, leading to problems for rural roads in the vicinity. Several other vulnerable sections along Kedarnath and Badrinath National Highways have become active due to constant rains in the district.

Pilgrims Should Observe Travel Alerts

Officials have asked pilgrims visiting Char Dham to be vigilant and keep themselves updated with weather alerts from time to time. Concerned emergency services and departments are monitoring the roads to see that nothing untoward happens during the journey to Char Dham.