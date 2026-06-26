Keralam CM VD Satheeshan flagged off an anti-drug rally, launching 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt' to combat the drug mafia. The state also unveiled India's first narcotics information portal amid a sharp rise in drug-related cases.

Kerala Launches 'Operation Toofan' to Combat Drug Menace

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheeshan on Friday flagged off an anti-drug awareness rally in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The state government has earlier launched an initiative 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt' aimed at overhauling the drug mafia in the state in coordination with the Health and Excise departments. This operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace at its root.

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State Unveils Narcotics Portal Amid Rising Cases

Speaking to ANI, Keralam Excise and Cooperation Minister M Liju informed that the department has started India's first portal to give information about narcotics. He added, "We are initiating a lot of operations. Now we have launched a comprehensive campaign... The excise department has registered nearly 15,000 cases in the last month itself... The excise department has started India's first portal to give information about narcotics and other cases, and for registration for de-addiction..."

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered.

Centre Reaffirms 'Zero Tolerance' Policy on Drugs

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Union Minister Amit Shah said the government's unwavering resolve is to protect the country's youth from the narcotics menace. The Minister stated that the government is dedicated to building a safer society and "healing the affected individuals with the care they deserve."

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Extending best wishes to all the warriors in our national battle against drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse. India under Modi Ji's leadership has mounted the strongest fight against the global challenge of drug abuse, by eliminating narco-cartels ruthlessly and healing the affected individuals with the care and empathy they deserve."

"May this day reinforce our commitment to shield our young generation from drugs," the post read. The Home Minister chaired the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in New Delhi. The meeting reinforced the government's 'zero tolerance policy' against drug trafficking in the country, as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)