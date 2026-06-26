Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid emotional tributes to Padma Shri winner and great shooter Jaspal Rana during his Trayodashi ceremony in Dehradun.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid heartfelt tributes to Padma Shri awardee and legendary shooter Jaspal Rana during his Trayodashi ceremony in Dehradun. Family members, public representatives, sportspersons and well-wishers gathered to honour the celebrated marksman, remembering his immense contribution to Indian shooting and his lasting legacy in the world of sports.

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Rajnath Singh Pays His Last Respects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Trayodashi rituals and offered floral tributes to the late shooting icon. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and remembered Jaspal Rana as one of India's finest sportspersons, whose achievements brought global recognition to the country.

CM Dhami Remembers a Sporting Legend

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the ceremony and described Jaspal Rana's passing as an irreparable loss for Uttarakhand and Indian sports. He said the legendary shooter inspired generations of young athletes through his remarkable achievements and dedication to the sport.

A Legacy That Inspired Millions

Jaspal Rana was among India's most decorated shooters, winning multiple medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Honoured with the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award, and later the Dronacharya Award, he also played a crucial role in mentoring India's next generation of shooters.

Leaders, Sportspersons Join the Family

Several political leaders, sportspersons, and members of the public gathered in Dehradun to pay their respects. The solemn ceremony reflected the deep admiration Jaspal Rana earned through decades of excellence, discipline, and service to Indian sports.

Uttarakhand Salutes Its Sporting Hero

Speakers at the ceremony said Jaspal Rana's achievements would continue to motivate aspiring shooters and athletes across the country. His contribution to Indian shooting and his commitment to nurturing young talent will remain an enduring part of the nation's sporting history.