Political tension grips Anantapur as TDP and YSRCP plan rival protests after clashes. Police deny permission, but YSRCP insists, leading to heavy security deployment and potential house arrest of a party leader to maintain peace in the district.

Anantapur district witnessed heightened political tension as the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced rival protest programmes following the recent clashes between party workers in Tadipatri on June 23.

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Police Deny Permission For Rival Protests

According to the YSRCP party central office, the TDP had called for a protest in front of the residence of the YSRCP district president in Anantapur, condemning the violence in Tadipatri. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party announced a silent protest and collective dharna in Tadipatri over the same incident. Police denied permission for both programmes, citing law and order concerns.

Security Heightened Amid Defiance

Following the restrictions, TDP leaders postponed their proposed protest in Anantapur. However, YSRCP district leaders insisted on proceeding to Tadipatri for the planned silent protest.

In view of the tense situation, police deployed heavy security at the YSRCP district office in Anantapur town and intensified surveillance across the area.

Police reportedly stopped YSRCP leaders and cadres from moving towards the protest venue in Tadipatri. A large number of party workers gathered near the district party office, leading to tense scenes.

YSRCP district president Ananta could be placed under house arrest as a precautionary measure. Police have also issued notices to leaders of both parties to prevent any further escalation.

Authorities stated that strict security arrangements have been made to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents in Anantapur district.