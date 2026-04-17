The Government of India has debunked a viral video falsely claiming a civil war-like situation in the country. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit confirmed that the clip is actually from a cylinder blast incident and not linked to unrest. Officials said Pakistan-based social media accounts spread the misleading claim.

The Government of India has rejected a viral video that falsely claims the country is facing a civil war-like situation. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that the video is misleading and not connected to any unrest or violence. Officials said the clip is being widely shared on social media with incorrect claims, creating unnecessary fear among people.

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Video traced to cylinder blast

According to PIB’s fact check, the video is actually from a cylinder blast incident. It has no link to any civil disturbance or conflict in India.

The unit also pointed out that several Pakistan-based social media accounts were responsible for spreading the false narrative. These accounts shared the video with captions suggesting that India is unsafe and facing serious internal conflict.

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Official warning against misinformation

In its post on X, PIB clearly stated that the claim is fake. It urged people not to believe or share such misleading content without verification.

The agency stressed the importance of checking facts from trusted and official sources before forwarding any viral video or message.

Public urged to report fake content

PIB has also asked citizens to help stop the spread of misinformation. People can report suspicious or misleading content directly to the government.

The Fact Check Unit shared contact details for reporting such cases. Citizens can send information through WhatsApp or email to alert authorities about fake news.

Growing concern over fake news

This incident highlights the growing problem of misinformation on social media. False claims, especially those related to safety and public order, can create panic and confusion.

Authorities continue to monitor such content and take action to correct false narratives quickly. They have once again reminded the public to stay alert and rely only on verified information.

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