Two Delhi govt hospitals, LNJP and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, have been 'Quality Certified' under the NQAS framework with scores over 95%. The Delhi govt called it a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare in the capital.

Delhi's public healthcare system has achieved a major milestone with two leading government hospitals in the national capital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, receiving the prestigious 'Quality Certified' recognition under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) framework of the Government of India.

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According to an official statement, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital secured an impressive score of 95.89 per cent in the national quality assessment process, while Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital scored 96.72 per cent.

The certification was awarded on the basis of excellence demonstrated in several key healthcare areas, including OPD services, ICU facilities, blood bank, labour room, radiology, laboratory services, emergency care, maternal healthcare and various other clinical and support departments.

Strengthening Public Healthcare in the Capital

The Delhi government described the recognition as a significant step towards strengthening the public healthcare system in the capital. The statement said continuous efforts are being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to improve quality standards, infrastructure and patient experience across healthcare institutions in the national capital.

Health Minister on Vision and Reforms

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government believes in delivering work rather than making hollow promises. He said Delhi's healthcare system had suffered over the years due to a lack of vision, accountability and meaningful reforms.

'Kayakalp' Initiative and Infrastructure Boost

He said, "Special emphasis is being laid on cleanliness and hygiene in all Delhi government hospitals under the 'Kayakalp' initiative. In the coming days, 14 MRI machines and more than 25 ultrasound machines will be installed in government hospitals to ensure advanced healthcare services and reduce the inconvenience faced by patients".

The Health Minister said, "Delhi government hospitals are steadily moving towards global standards in healthcare delivery, including improved cleanliness, stronger medical infrastructure and better access to diagnostic services". He said the NQAS certification reflects the government's commitment to building a strong, citizen-centric healthcare system where every citizen can receive quality treatment with dignity and trust.

Vision of a 'Healthy Delhi, Empowered Delhi'

According to the statement, the achievement further strengthens the government's vision of a "Healthy Delhi, Empowered Delhi" and will help make world-class healthcare facilities more accessible within the public healthcare system. (ANI)