A Dainik Bhaskar story said govt admitted COVID-19 vaccines cause paralysis and other neurological disorders, citing a CDSCO letter. PIB Fact Check termed it misleading, saying CDSCO update lists 'rare' events as standard pharmacovigilance practice.

A newspaper article claimed the Government of India had accepted that COVID-19 vaccines carry a risk of paralysis and other neurological disorders. The report used a letter from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as its basis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check reviewed the story. It found the claim misleading and baseless. PIB said the newspaper had wrongly interpreted a routine regulatory update.

CDSCO letter: What it asked

The CDSCO communication asked vaccine makers to update the Summary of Product Characteristics for Covishield and Covaxin. These leaflets include lists of possible adverse events seen during use. Adding rare or very rare events to those lists is a normal step in global pharmacovigilance. It aims to keep information transparent for doctors and patients.

No proof of rising neurological cases

PIB Fact Check emphasised in a post on X that there is no scientific evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to an increase in neurological cases. It noted that reported events are examined carefully. India strengthened its AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) surveillance during the mass vaccination campaign. Every reported AEFI case was looked at by national AEFI committees.

Scroll to load tweet…

Independent recognition of India’s vaccine safety system

PIB pointed out that the World Health Organization assessed India's vaccine safety regulatory system in 2024. It gave India Maturity Level 3, meaning the system meets international standards and is reliable.

The newspaper's headline suggested a government admission of harm. However, per the PIB Fact Check, the regulators only asked for clearer product information. Listing rare adverse events does not mean vaccines cause those problems more often. It is a measure to ensure users and doctors know all observed effects, however uncommon.

What readers should do

Rely on verified sources and official statements for health news. If you see alarming claims, check government fact-check pages and recognised health bodies. Vaccines remain a key public health tool. Official checks show no proof that they increased neurological illnesses.