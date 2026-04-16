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'No Injustice To Any State': PM Modi Defends Delimitation, Urges Consensus On Women's Reservation | Top Quotes
PM Modi assured that no state will face injustice in the proposed delimitation process and urged all parties to support women’s reservation. He said seat increases will not change state proportions and called the reservation a right, not a favour.
A key debate in Parliament over important bills
India’s Parliament saw a major political debate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns over three important bills. These include changes linked to women’s reservation and the redrawing of parliamentary seats.
The discussion took place during a special sitting of the Lok Sabha. The government extended the session to take up these bills, showing how important they are.
The three bills include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.
Together, these bills aim to prepare the system for early implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies.
What PM Modi said in Parliament
PM Modi tried to calm fears and build support across parties. He made it clear that the government wants all states to be treated fairly.
He said, “Whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West… this process will not do injustice to anyone.”
He even offered a strong assurance. “If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee,” he said, adding that the government’s intention is clear.
He also said there would be no change in the proportion of seats between states, even if the total number increases.
Why delimitation is a concern
Delimitation means redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary seats based on population changes.
Some southern states are worried about this process. They fear they may lose seats in Parliament if boundaries are changed based on population.
States like Uttar Pradesh, which have higher population growth, may gain more seats. This has raised concerns about political balance.
PM Modi tried to address this directly. He said the proportion of seats for each state will remain the same, even after the increase.
Plan to increase Lok Sabha seats
One of the biggest changes proposed is to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats.
Reports suggest the strength of the Lok Sabha may rise by nearly 50 per cent. This could take the number from 543 to over 800 seats.
Government sources said this increase will help implement women’s reservation properly without reducing anyone’s share.
PM Modi also confirmed that the increase will follow the same proportion for all states.
Women’s reservation: what it means
The Women’s Reservation Act aims to give 33 per cent seats to women in Parliament and state assemblies.
PM Modi said this is not a favour to women but their right.
“Let us not think we are giving something to women. This is their right. We delayed it for decades,” he said.
He also pointed out that the law was passed unanimously in 2023, and now the focus should be on implementing it.
Call for unity and consensus
The Prime Minister urged all parties to support the bills together.
He said this decision should not be seen through a political lens. Instead, it should be seen as a step for the country’s future.
He also made a rare offer to opposition parties. He said they can take full credit if they support the bill.
“I am ready to give you a blank cheque. Take all the credit,” he said in a lighter tone.
Warning to opposition parties
PM Modi also gave a warning based on past elections.
He said parties that opposed women’s reservation earlier were punished by voters, especially women.
“Women have not forgiven those who opposed this,” he said.
He added that supporting the bill will benefit the country’s democracy, not any one political party.
Opposition’s stand
Opposition parties said they support women’s reservation but have concerns about delimitation.
They argued that both issues should not be linked together.
Some leaders said they are worried about how seats are being increased and how it may affect representation.
They demanded that the government separate the two issues so that women’s reservation can be implemented faster.
Grassroots women leaders highlighted
PM Modi spoke about the rise of women leaders at the local level.
He said lakhs of women have become leaders through panchayat elections over the past 25-30 years.
Earlier, he said, women were quiet but now they are confident and vocal.
He stressed that this leadership must now be reflected in Parliament and assemblies.
A larger vision for democracy
The Prime Minister said this is a historic moment for India.
He called India the 'mother of democracy' and said the country has a chance to set an example.
He also linked the move to the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', meaning development for all.
He said 50 per cent of the population must be part of decision-making.
Political messaging and sharp remarks
PM Modi also took indirect jabs at opposition parties, especially over delays in bringing the women’s reservation law earlier.
He said the idea should have been implemented 25-30 years ago.
He also used humour, thanking critics for acting like a “kala teeka”, a mark believed to protect from evil.
He suggested that opposition fears may come from political concerns rather than policy issues.
PM Modi's top 10 key quotes in Parliament
1. No injustice to any state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all regions that the delimitation process will be fair. He said no state, whether in the South, North, East or West, will lose out. His message was aimed at calming fears, especially among southern states, that population-based seat changes could reduce their political strength in Parliament.
2. I give you a guarantee
PM Modi said he is ready to give a 'guarantee' or 'promise' that the process will remain fair. This was his way of showing confidence and clarity in the government’s intentions. He stressed that when intentions are honest, there is no need for confusion or political games, and people should trust the process being proposed.
3. Women’s reservation is a right, not a favour
The Prime Minister made it clear that giving 33 per cent reservation to women is not a gift from the government. He said it is a long-delayed right. According to him, women should have been included in decision-making decades ago, and the current move is a step towards correcting that delay and ensuring fairness in representation.
4. Do not politicise this decision
PM Modi urged opposition parties to stop viewing the bills through a political lens. He said this is a national issue, not a party matter. According to him, such reforms should be judged based on their benefit to the country and democracy, rather than how they may help or hurt any political party.
5. Take all the credit if you want
In a sharp but light remark, PM Modi told the opposition they could take full credit for the women’s reservation law. He said he is even ready to run advertisements thanking them. This was meant to remove political hesitation and show that the government’s focus is on passing the law, not claiming political gains.
6. Women punish those who oppose them
The Prime Minister warned that political parties that opposed women’s reservation in the past faced consequences in elections. He said women voters remember such actions and do not forgive easily. This was both a reminder of past trends and a warning that opposing the bill now could hurt parties politically.
7. This delay is a historic mistake
PM Modi admitted that women’s reservation should have been implemented 25–30 years ago. He said if it had been done earlier, the system would have improved over time. By calling the delay a mistake, he stressed the urgency of acting now and not missing another chance to correct it.
8. Women must be part of decision-making
He emphasised that women make up nearly half of India’s population and must have equal participation in governance. He said real democracy means including women in Parliament and assemblies. According to him, this is necessary for balanced policymaking and for building a stronger and more inclusive nation.
9. This is a historic opportunity
PM Modi described the current moment as very important in India’s democratic journey. He said decisions taken now will shape the country’s future. He urged MPs not to miss this chance, saying such moments come rarely and must be used to create a lasting impact on governance and representation.
10. Let us pass this together in national interest
In his final appeal, PM Modi asked all parties to support the bills together. He said this is not about politics but about national interest. According to him, passing the law with unity will strengthen democracy and show that leaders can come together for the country’s progress and future.
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