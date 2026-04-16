India’s Parliament saw a major political debate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns over three important bills. These include changes linked to women’s reservation and the redrawing of parliamentary seats.

The discussion took place during a special sitting of the Lok Sabha. The government extended the session to take up these bills, showing how important they are.

The three bills include the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026.

Together, these bills aim to prepare the system for early implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies.

What PM Modi said in Parliament

PM Modi tried to calm fears and build support across parties. He made it clear that the government wants all states to be treated fairly.

He said, “Whether it is the South, the North, the East, the West… this process will not do injustice to anyone.”

He even offered a strong assurance. “If you need a guarantee, I give you a guarantee,” he said, adding that the government’s intention is clear.

He also said there would be no change in the proportion of seats between states, even if the total number increases.

Why delimitation is a concern

Delimitation means redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary seats based on population changes.

Some southern states are worried about this process. They fear they may lose seats in Parliament if boundaries are changed based on population.

States like Uttar Pradesh, which have higher population growth, may gain more seats. This has raised concerns about political balance.

PM Modi tried to address this directly. He said the proportion of seats for each state will remain the same, even after the increase.

Plan to increase Lok Sabha seats

One of the biggest changes proposed is to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats.

Reports suggest the strength of the Lok Sabha may rise by nearly 50 per cent. This could take the number from 543 to over 800 seats.

Government sources said this increase will help implement women’s reservation properly without reducing anyone’s share.

PM Modi also confirmed that the increase will follow the same proportion for all states.