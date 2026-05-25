Author Priyambada Jayakumar calls for making agriculture and food security the cornerstone of India's national sovereignty. She warns against the food system's vulnerability to fuel prices and geopolitical instability, advocating for a sustainable 'Evergreen Revolution'.

Amidst rising global fuel prices, geopolitical instability, and escalating climate concerns, author and agricultural advocate Priyambada Jayakumar has issued a strong call for India to reposition agriculture and food security as the cornerstones of national sovereignty. Speaking to ANI, during a visit to Shimla to promote her book on the life and philosophy of MS Swaminathan, the architect of India's Green Revolution, Jayakumar highlighted the precariousness of modern agricultural supply chains.

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Drawing a direct link between energy costs and food security, she noted that the entire food system is currently beholden to fuel, fertilisers, and global logistics. "Without fuel, nothing moves, neither food nor farming inputs. LPG prices are affecting households and restaurants, and the impact eventually reaches farmers and consumers alike," she remarked.

Food Security as National Sovereignty

Jayakumar warned that geopolitical conflicts are disrupting essential fertiliser supplies and transportation, proving that "a country that cannot feed its own people cannot take independent decisions with confidence." "If fertilisers stop coming, agricultural production across the world will suffer. Farming today depends heavily on fuel, transport and fertilisers. Everything is interconnected," she said.

"Food security is directly linked with political sovereignty. A country that cannot feed its own people cannot take independent decisions with confidence," she stated.

From Green to Evergreen Revolution

While acknowledging the necessity of the original Green Revolution in preventing famine, she emphasised Professor Swaminathan's later shift toward an "Evergreen Revolution"--a model focused on productivity without compromising soil health, water, or biodiversity. "He later warned that if the Green Revolution was not handled carefully, it could become an ecological disaster. That is when he started speaking about the 'Evergreen Revolution' increasing production without harming soil, water, biodiversity and the environment," she added.

Recalling the circumstances that led to the Green Revolution during the 1960s, Priyambada said India at that time faced severe food shortages and depended heavily on grain imports from the United States under the PL-480 programme. "At that time, India did not have enough food grains and was dependent on imports. But food aid always came with conditions attached. There was pressure on India's policies and sovereignty. Indira Gandhi wanted India to stand on its own feet in food production," she said.

She explained that the Mexican wheat varieties introduced during the Green Revolution required greater irrigation, fertilisers and chemical inputs, which over time affected soil health and ecological sustainability. "Production increased, but chemicals entered the food chain and agricultural system. Swaminathan believed that farming had to become sustainable and ecologically sound," she said.

Recognising Women in Agriculture

Highlighting that women have historically been the backbone of Indian farming, Jayakumar advocated for their institutional recognition, expressing hope that the government might appoint a woman as the Union Agriculture Minister to better represent this vital demographic. "Women are at the centre of Indian agriculture. Their contribution deserves institutional recognition and leadership roles," she said.

She also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conferred the Bharat Ratna on Prof. Swaminathan, would in future consider appointing a woman as India's Agriculture Minister, saying women have historically remained at the centre of India's farming and food systems.

Swaminathan's Legacy and Unimplemented Reforms

"Professor Swaminathan's life was dedicated to one thing: the upliftment of farmers and making science accessible to ordinary people. He believed agriculture was not just about production but about dignity, ecology and national freedom," she said.

Priyambada also referred to the recommendations of the National Commission on Farmers, chaired by Prof. Swaminathan between 2004 and 2006 and claimed many important recommendations were never fully implemented by successive governments. "Unless farming becomes economically viable for India's farmers, we cannot truly help our farming communities," she observed.

Balancing Modernity and Indigenous Wisdom

Addressing the specific context of Himachal Pradesh, she cautioned against abandoning traditional indigenous farming wisdom in favour of purely commercial high-density models, urging a balance between modern technology and local ecological knowledge. "Technology and economic growth are important, but indigenous knowledge systems must also be preserved. Every region in India has traditional agricultural wisdom suited to its ecology," she observed.

Current Challenges and Future Vision

Despite India's status as a food-surplus nation, she pointed to persistent issues like malnutrition, inefficient storage, and significant food wastage as areas requiring urgent policy intervention.

Referring to Punjab and northern India, she noted that many farming families still keep photographs of Prof. Swaminathan in their homes because the Green Revolution helped them overcome hunger and poverty during difficult decades. "When families got food security and prosperity for the first time, they saw Swaminathan as someone who changed their lives," she said.

Reflecting on the legacy of her relative, Prof Swaminathan, Jayakumar reiterated that agriculture must be treated as more than an industry; it must be viewed as a matter of dignity, ecological balance, and national freedom. "We need not only productive farming but also better food distribution, storage and public systems. Food wastage is a huge challenge for food security," she added.

Her remarks serve as a timely reminder of the fragility of the current food system and the necessity for strategic, long-term policy reform to ensure India's future self-reliance. (ANI)