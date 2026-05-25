Haryana’s Girish Sharma has inspired social media after sharing how he went from working as a Zomato delivery rider and tutor during difficult times to securing admission at FMS Delhi. In a viral LinkedIn post, Sharma described losing ambition while struggling financially before deciding to prepare for CAT.

A man from Haryana has inspired thousands online after sharing how he went from working as a Zomato delivery rider during a difficult phase of life to securing admission at one of India’s top business schools. Girish Sharma recently shared his story in a LinkedIn post titled “From a Zomato Delivery rider to FMS Delhi.” His post quickly gained attention online, with many people praising his hard work, patience and determination.

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Sharma revealed that six years ago, he had almost lost his ambitions while struggling to manage daily life and survival.

Worked multiple ,jobs, during difficult phase

In his post, Sharma said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked as a Zomato delivery rider while also teaching students and taking up several other small jobs to support himself.

He explained that life at the time was filled with uncertainty and financial pressure. “Six years back, I had lost all my ambitions in the pursuit of daily survival,” he wrote.

However, the pandemic became a turning point in his life.

According to Sharma, the lockdown period gave him time to think deeply about his future and the direction of his life.

“COVID was a breather where I realised this is not something I want to continue in my life,” he said.

Decided to prepare for MBA entrance exams

After reflecting on his future goals, Sharma decided to pursue an MBA from a top business school.

He admitted that at the beginning he knew very little about the MBA admission process, including entrance exams, interviews and preparation methods.

Still, he slowly rebuilt his confidence and began preparing seriously for the Common Admission Test (CAT), one of India’s toughest MBA entrance exams.

Sharma said the journey was not easy and included several disappointments.

After multiple attempts, he scored a competitive percentile in CAT 2023 and received interview calls from different institutes.

However, many colleges either rejected him or placed him on waiting lists.

He also mentioned that he once received an admission offer but was not fully satisfied with it.

Instead of settling, he decided to try again.

Set to join FMS Delhi

Sharma later announced that he would finally be joining the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi this year.

FMS Delhi is considered one of the country’s leading business schools and is known for its highly competitive admission process. In his post, Sharma thanked mentors, teachers and friends who supported him during his preparation journey.

“There was a whole force of people - mentors, friends, colleagues - who stood beside me throughout,” he wrote.

He also said that although he could not mention everyone individually, he remained deeply thankful for their support and encouragement.

Internet praises his determination

The post received widespread appreciation on LinkedIn, where many users called Sharma’s story deeply motivating.

One user wrote that his journey showed the “power of determination, hard work and self belief.”

Another person described the transition from delivery rider to FMS Delhi as “a complete reset and rebuild of direction.”

Several users said the most inspiring part was his refusal to give up even after facing rejection and waiting lists.

One comment read, “Stories like this hit because they feel real, not polished.”

Another LinkedIn user wrote, “There needs to be a movie made on your life.”

Many students preparing for competitive exams also connected emotionally with Sharma’s story.

One user said his journey gave hope to “average students” who struggle with failures but still dream of studying at India’s top business schools.

Others congratulated Sharma and wished him success for his MBA journey ahead.

Message for people facing setbacks

Towards the end of his post, Sharma encouraged people not to lose hope during difficult times.

“If you're somewhere in the middle of your own version of this, keep going,” he wrote.

His story has now become an inspiring reminder that setbacks, failures and difficult jobs do not decide a person’s future forever.

For many people online, Girish Sharma’s journey was not only about cracking CAT or joining a top college, but also about rebuilding confidence and chasing dreams again after years of struggle.