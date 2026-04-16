A viral video from Kochi shows Punjabi dhaba owner Mohinder Singh Sethi speaking fluent Malayalam, surprising social media users. His natural accent and confidence have won praise online. The clip even caught the attention of MP Shashi Tharoor, who called it a strong example of India’s unity in diversity.

A video from Kochi is going viral on social media, and people cannot stop talking about it. The clip shows a Punjabi man speaking Malayalam very fluently. What makes the video special is how natural and confident he sounds. Many viewers said they had to watch it twice because they did not expect a Punjabi man to speak Malayalam so easily.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is the man in the video

The man in the viral clip is Mohinder Singh Sethi. He runs Sethi Da Dhaba, a popular food spot in the city. In an interview with Manorama Online, he answered questions fully in Malayalam. His smooth speaking style surprised many people online.

What made the video stand out

The biggest reason behind the video’s popularity is the contrast. A Punjabi dhaba owner speaking Malayalam like a local is not something people see every day.

Viewers said his accent and comfort with the language made the video more interesting. Many noted that he did not struggle at all and spoke like someone who has grown up in Kerala.

Social media reactions pour in

The response online has been largely positive. Many users praised him for learning the local language and respecting the culture.

One user wrote that more people should learn local languages when they move to a new place. Another said he sounded like a “perfect Malayali”.

Some comments even joked that he might be “Malayali at heart”. Others said they were impressed by how clearly he spoke difficult Malayalam words.

The video quickly spread across platforms, with thousands of likes and shares.

Shashi Tharoor, joins the conversation

The viral clip also caught the attention of Shashi Tharoor. Reacting to the video on X, he said it was wonderful to hear Sethi speak so fluently. He also pointed out that Sethi was born and brought up in Kerala, which explains his strong command of the language.

Tharoor called the moment a perfect example of India’s 'unity in diversity'.

Scroll to load tweet…

How he learned Malayalam

Reports say that Mohinder Singh Sethi has been living in Kerala for many years. Running a dhaba means he interacts with local customers daily. Over time, this helped him learn Malayalam in a natural way.

Being closely connected to the local community likely made it easier for him to pick up the language and speak it confidently.

A simple moment with a bigger message

What started as a normal interview has now turned into a viral moment. The video shows how language can bring people closer. It also highlights how people from different backgrounds can adapt and connect with local cultures.

For many viewers, the clip is a reminder that India’s diversity is one of its biggest strengths.