MEA and PIB's Fact Check units have dismissed viral social media claims that Bahrain arrested an Indian spy working for Israel’s Mossad. The post alleged a telecom engineer named Nitin Mohan leaked sensitive info to foreign intelligence. Government officials confirmed the claim is completely fake and urged people to rely only on official sources.

A viral post on social media claiming that Bahrain has arrested an Indian man working as a spy for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad has been declared false by the Government of India’s fact-checking unit. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team clarified that the claim is fake and asked people not to trust unverified posts circulating online. The misleading claim spread widely on social media platforms and caused confusion among many users.

What the viral post claimed

The viral message claimed that Bahraini authorities had arrested an Indian telecommunications engineer named 'Nitin Mohan'. According to the post, the man was allegedly accused of leaking sensitive information to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad. The claim further suggested that he had transferred geographical data, photos and videos of strategic locations in Bahrain to foreign intelligence agencies.

The post also showed an image of a man standing in front of a backdrop linked to Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior.

However, the claim has no official confirmation.

MEA fact check unit responds

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check Unit addressed the viral post. Officials said the claim that Bahrain captured an Indian spy and accused him of treason is completely false.

The government emphasised that such misinformation can create unnecessary panic and damage relations between countries.

Government urges caution against misinformation

Officials have urged social media users to verify information before sharing it online. They also reminded the public that fake posts often use edited images or misleading text to appear convincing.

Government agencies said people should follow official sources such as PIB, MEA and other verified government platforms for accurate updates.

As misinformation continues to spread quickly on social media, fact-checks like these play an important role in stopping rumours and false narratives.

PIB fact check clarifies truth

The PIB Fact Check team reviewed the claim and confirmed that it is not true. In an official statement shared online, the government said:

“Several posts are circulating on social media claiming that Bahrain has captured an Indian spy working for Mossad. This claim is fake.”

Authorities advised people to rely only on trusted government sources for accurate information.