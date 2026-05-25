AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Gujarat is 'yearning for change' and asserted that his party will form the government in the 2027 Assembly elections, citing AAP's local-level victory in Narmada district as a sign of a new political shift.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the people of Gujarat are "yearning for change," asserting that the party will form a government in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Breaking the Two-Party Tradition

Addressing a gathering in Narmada, Kejriwal highlighted that for the first time in 75 years, a third party has gained a foothold in the state, which has traditionally seen a bilateral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

"Over the past 75 years, whether at the state level or the district level, governments in Gujarat were formed by only two parties: either the Congress or the BJP. People used to say that a third party simply could not exist in Gujarat, that there was no room for one, and that a third party had absolutely no standing," Kejriwal said.

He credited the people of the Narmada district for breaking this tradition by bringing the Aam Aadmi Party to power at the local level. "For the very first time, you, the people of Narmada district, have brought a third party to power; you have formed an Aam Aadmi Party government. This demonstrates that the people of Gujarat are yearning for change," he added.

'Spark' to Spread Across Gujarat

Kejriwal further stated that the political shift beginning in the tribal regions would eventually influence the entire state. "The spark ignited by the people of this tribal region, this spark that originated right here in Narmada district, will now spread across the whole of Gujarat, and in 2027, an Aam Aadmi Party government will be formed," the AAP leader said.

The Aam Aadmi Party also did a grand Vijay Yatra in the Narmada district. Taking to the social media platform X, Kejriwal reiterated his stance, noting the BJP's long-standing rule in the state. "For the first time in Gujarat, a government of a third party, distinct from Congress and BJP, has been formed in a district. The BJP has been in government in Gujarat for thirty years. In 2027, the Aam Aadmi Party will form a government in the entire Gujarat with a full majority," he posted.