EXPLOSIVE! Pannun claims Khalistanis funded AAP with $16 million, Kejriwal offered Bhullar's release (WATCH)

In a whirlwind of allegations and political turmoil, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finds itself embroiled in controversy following startling accusations by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In a whirlwind of allegations and political turmoil, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finds itself embroiled in controversy following startling accusations by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun has claimed that Khalistani groups poured a staggering $16 million into the AAP's coffers between 2014 and 2022, raising serious questions about the party's financial integrity and its purported links with extremist elements.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pannun has further alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the face of AAP, made a shocking proposition to release convicted terrorist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for monetary gains. Bhullar, implicated in the heinous 1993 Delhi Bomb Blast, stands as a stark symbol of terror and tragedy in the annals of Indian history.

Khalistani terrorist Pannun has escalated accusations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a clandestine meeting took place in 2014 at Gurdwara Richmond Hills, NY, between Kejriwal and pro-Khalistan Sikhs. Pannun claims that during this meeting, Kejriwal purportedly pledged to secure the release of terrorist Bhullar in exchange for financial support.

In the face of these damning revelations, AAP finds itself at a critical juncture. Despite the arrest of Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, the party remains defiant, steadfastly refusing calls for resignation. Instead, it has chosen to double down on its support for Kejriwal, pledging unwavering allegiance even as he faces legal scrutiny from behind bars.

The decision to launch the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign underscores AAP's determination to weather the storm, with plans to mobilize grassroots support and rally behind their incarcerated leader. Stickers bearing the campaign slogan are set to adorn vehicles and public spaces, signaling a show of solidarity amidst adversity.

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31, with AAP and Congress leaders participating. AAP national general secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak said he has received an order from Kejriwal to hold a rally on March 31 and that the party will ensure that it is successful.

March 26 will witness crucial preparatory meetings across all assembly constituencies, involving councillors, to ensure the upcoming March 31 protest rally attains monumental success, as emphasized by party leaders.

In further efforts to mobilize support, AAP leaders have urged the organization of zonal level gatherings with MLAs and councillors on March 27-28. The objective is clear: to rally ten individuals from each booth, ensuring their presence at Ramlila Maidan on March 31.

“There are nearly 14,000 booths. With 10 people from each booth, the number of people reaching Ramlila Maidan will be 1.5 lakh,” he said on Sunday.

Pathak also encouraged party leaders and volunteers to wear a black ribbon on their arms during the March 31 rally as a symbol of protest.

“On behalf of all volunteers, I request Arvind Kejriwal not to resign. The government will run from jail,” Pathak said.

The AAP leader accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal with the intention of destabilizing the party. Pathak asserted confidently that no one within the party would defect despite these challenges.

“Kejriwal in jail is more dangerous than when he was outside the jail because you (BJP) do not know him,” he said.

“Now there will be no pleading, there will be war,” Pathak added.

"Earlier, we would get orders from Civil Lines, now we will get orders from jail, and we will follow them. Earlier, Kejriwal was busy with governance, and he had made their life difficult. Now, he will have pen and paper with him all the time, just think what will happen to them," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal, aged 55, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence, in relation to a case involving money laundering linked to the excise policy. Subsequently, a court on Friday ordered the AAP national convenor to remain in the custody of the central agency until March 28.