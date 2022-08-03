Enforcement Directorate temporarily seals National Herald office

The Enforcement Directorate seals the National Herald office, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday temporarily sealed the National Herald office in New Delhi, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency. The Enforcement Directorate action came a day after the agency carried out raids at several locations and offices of National Herald in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The central agency has been probing chanrges of money laundering in the National Herald case. The agency has already recorded statement of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in connection with the case.

The Congress president was questioned for over 11 hours last month. The agency questioned Rahul for five days, clocking over 50 hours in June.

According to ED officials, Tuesday's raids were carried out against those entities that were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions. The raids, carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), were aimed at gathering additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL). Its holding company is Young Indian.