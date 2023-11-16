Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Elections demand seriousness': CM Shivraj Chouhan criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's film reference in poll rally

    During her rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra used the film analogy, comparing PM Modi's demeanor to Salman Khan's character in 'Tere Naam,' suggesting that the Prime Minister seemed consistently upset and aggrieved, akin to the character who continuously weeps in the movie.

    Elections demand seriousness CM Shivraj Chouhan criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's film reference in poll rally AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (November 16) responded sharply to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's recent remarks made during an election rally in Datia, where she referenced Salman Khan's film 'Tere Naam' to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Chouhan expressed his disappointment, stating he didn't anticipate Priyanka Gandhi resorting to such a level by referring to actors and quoting movies in a political discourse. He emphasized that elections are about public issues and development, not about film references or acting, highlighting what he perceived as a lack of seriousness on Congress's part.

    'Like Salman Khan in Tere Naam': Priyanka Gandhi's jibe on PM Modi in poll-bound MP

    During her rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra used the film analogy, comparing PM Modi's demeanor to Salman Khan's character in 'Tere Naam,' suggesting that the Prime Minister seemed consistently upset and aggrieved, akin to the character who continuously weeps in the movie.

    Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for a significant election scheduled for Friday, wherein voters will choose their representatives for the state's 230-member assembly. The results of this election will be unveiled on December 3.

    MP Election 2023: Free visit to Ayodhya for women, senior citizens if BJP retains power, promises Rajnath

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case anr

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered vkp

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered

    BJP is channelling money into Adani's pockets': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan AJR

    'BJP is channelling money into Adani's pockets': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family anr

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steady the ship after shocking start for Proteas avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steady the ship after shocking start for Proteas

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case anr

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT rkn

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India osf

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon