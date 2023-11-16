'Elections demand seriousness': CM Shivraj Chouhan criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's film reference in poll rally

During her rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra used the film analogy, comparing PM Modi's demeanor to Salman Khan's character in 'Tere Naam,' suggesting that the Prime Minister seemed consistently upset and aggrieved, akin to the character who continuously weeps in the movie.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (November 16) responded sharply to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's recent remarks made during an election rally in Datia, where she referenced Salman Khan's film 'Tere Naam' to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan expressed his disappointment, stating he didn't anticipate Priyanka Gandhi resorting to such a level by referring to actors and quoting movies in a political discourse. He emphasized that elections are about public issues and development, not about film references or acting, highlighting what he perceived as a lack of seriousness on Congress's part.

Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for a significant election scheduled for Friday, wherein voters will choose their representatives for the state's 230-member assembly. The results of this election will be unveiled on December 3.

