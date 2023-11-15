Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Like Salman Khan in Tere Naam': Priyanka Gandhi's jibe on PM Modi in poll-bound MP

    Priyanka also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling all its leaders as "a little weird." Earlier, ahead of Karnataka's assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at the Prime Minister, highlighting his tendency to express distress.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (November 15) addressed an election rally at Madhya Pradesh's Datia and rekindled her criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he appears "permanently upset in his own pain." Comparing him to a Bollywood character, she quipped, "He went to Karnataka with a long list of abuses he faced. It seems like he keeps crying. Have you watched the movie 'Tere Naam' by Salman Khan? In that movie, Salman Khan keeps crying from start to end. I would suggest making a movie on PM Modi and name it 'Mere Naam (my name)."

    Priyanka also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party, labeling all its leaders as "a little weird." Earlier, ahead of Karnataka's assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at the Prime Minister, highlighting his tendency to express distress.

    She remarked that PM Modi is the first prime minister who publicly airs grievances about being abused. The Congress in Karnataka echoed this sentiment, sharing posters of "CryPM" and "PayCM" targeting both the Prime Minister and the state's Chief Minister.

    The Congress party's official handle on X posted, "The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed - full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update? #CryPMPayCM", criticizing Modi's speeches for lacking meaningful substance.

    Further intensifying the critique, the Karnataka Congress emphasized, "It is @narendramodi who asks for votes by telling his problems without listening to people’s pain. Have you forgotten that the job of a Prime Minister is to talk about and solve people's problems?"

