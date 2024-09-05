Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5

    The Election Commission of India has banned exit polls for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir to prevent influencing voter behavior. The ban is effective from September 18 to October 5, covering all phases of the elections.

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India has issued notification prohibiting exit polls for assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel has banned exit polls from 7 am on September 18 to 6.30 pm on October 5, the last day of polling.

    The three phases of the assembly elections for Jammu & Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1. Elections to the Haryana legislature will take place in one phase on October 5. On October 8, the results of both elections will be announced.

    Also Read | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa

    “…Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 AM on 18.09.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 PM on 05.10.2024 (Saturday), as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general election, shall be prohibited,” reads the notification.

    The official statement, invoking Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits the conducting, publishing, or publicizing of any exit polls through print, electronic media, or any other form during the specified period. The aim is to ensure that no exit poll results influence voter behavior during the election process.

    What are Exit Polls?

    Exit polls are forecasts made by pollsters using information gathered from voters following the polling process. Although the purpose of the exit polls is to gauge public opinion far in advance of the official results being declared, there has previously been debate over their veracity. While exit polls are not permitted during the voting process, the ECI permits the projections to be released thirty minutes following the conclusion of the voting process.
     

